'That's What She Said' show coming to Ewing Manor

BLOOMINGTON — The She Said Project will present "That's What She Said" at Ewing Manor at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The show is directed by Jenette Jurczyk, national director of The She Said Project and co-host of "The She Said Project Podcast." The event, presented by Carle Health, will showcase eight local woman including Arlene Hosea, Uma Kailasam, Kathleen Lorenz, Meta Mickens-Baker, Elizabeth Palma, Sheri Smith, Michelle Vought and special guest Susan Sanders. These women of different ages and backgrounds will come together and share a wide range of personal stories with the community.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We are honored to lend a hand in amplifying the voices of these strong women as they share the generous gift that is their stories. It's through coming together and sharing our stories that we empower each other," said Colleen Kannaday, president of Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

The event will also feature a "Power of the Purse" online auction by Women United of United Way of McLean County. The collection of over 50 designer bags will be on display during the cocktail hour and guests can bid online between Aug. 26 and Sept. 2. All funds raised from the purse auction will go to support Women's United WorkForce180 Initiative.

Tickets for the event are available on Eventbrite. Visit shesaidproject.com for more details.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.