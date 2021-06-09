Watch now: A weeklong Juneteenth event starts Monday for Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — This year, one day just isn’t enough to commemorate the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.

The Bloomington-Normal Black History Project is hosting a weeklong virtual celebration of Juneteenth, from June 14 to June 19, with Zoom links available for each day’s events at bnbhp.com.

“We are evolving,” said Willie Holton Halbert, chair of the Juneteenth program for BNBHP. This year, “our goal is to educate, motivate and celebrate our history.”

The June 19 holiday marks the day Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to spread the news that the Civil War had ended and the enslaved people were free.

Even though this day came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln gave the Emancipation Proclamation, it became a celebration with speeches, song, dance and food that honored their heritage and welcomed their newfound freedom.

At the end of the Illinois General Assembly's legislative session this month, Juneteenth was set to become a state holiday.

Despite the virtual setting, A to Z’s Catering and Parties has created a Juneteenth meal for the celebration. A selection of soul food entrees — a choice of fried chicken, smothered pork chops or catfish — and sides will be available at $14 for an individual and $45 for a family of four. An optional banana pudding costs an additional $2.60. Call 309-663-3263 or 309-663-3266 by 8 p.m. Saturday, June 12, to place an order. Pick ups will take place 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 17.

With the theme of “Justice Delayed,” the BNBHP, a McLean County Historical Society affiliate, has partnered with the City of Bloomington to celebrate the holiday known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and Liberation Day.

Five days of educational seminars will take viewers from the motherland in 1619, before American slavery, through U.S. history to modern voter suppression issues, starting at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The speakers will present for about 30 minutes before allowing time for community members to ask questions.

“We’re just whetting the appetite; it’s like an appetizer really,” Holton Halbert said. “The meat is going to take further development and discussion and dialogue and we hope that this will get people excited to want to know more and to get more involved in our community.”

On Saturday, the motivation section of the weeklong event will culminate in a 1 p.m. panel discussion with the theme “Where do we go from here?” The panel will be made up of those who lead the seminars: Erik McDuffie, Ky Ajayi, Garry Moore, Sundiata Cha-Jua and Lane Crothers.

Organizers said they are really encouraging Bloomington-Normal to “make this a family affair.”

“Bring the family together and learn the history … Be motivated by the experience of Juneteenth, not just watching but getting involved. Ask questions and then come together on Saturday as we wrap up and hear from the panelist,” Holton Halbert said. “I’ve always believed when we have that positive dialogue, we can create some great things, and that’s what we’re looking for.”

Then comes the time to celebrate.

At 2:30 on Saturday, students from Bloomington-Normal schools will have the opportunity to perform their response to the prompt of “Justice Delayed,” including artwork, song, dance and spoken word.

BCAI, a local dance group, and others will also take part in the entertainment portion of the celebration, bringing several elements of Black American culture and positive expression to the forefront.

“It is going to be a time of celebration to include our youth, to let them see that there is hope, that even though justice has been delayed and denied we can change those things. So it’s a time of celebration,” Holton Halbert said.

