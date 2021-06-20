Watch now: Fishing fathers find fun at Mackinaw Valley Vineyard

MACKINAW — Spending the afternoon next to the pond at Mackinaw Valley Vineyard has become tradition for some Central Illinoisans on Father’s Day.

“We’ve done it maybe half a dozen times, perhaps,” said Jim Rindfleisch. “Had some days better success than others, but just a great day to get out and enjoy it.”

His daughter-in-law, Stephanie Rindfleisch of Pekin, said the winery and the holiday have played a big role in their lives, as she met her husband, Kyle, at Mackinaw Valley on Father’s Day and were married in the same spot three years later on Father’s Day weekend.

Their daughter, 1½-year-old Piper, wasn’t interested in fishing Sunday, but on walks around the pond, she found a pinecone to keep her occupied.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard has hosted Father’s Day fishing for about 10 years after they realized the holiday offered fewer events than its May counterpart, said owner Diane Hahn.

“It was kind of quiet when it started,” but “word’s gotten out over the years,” she said, noting that because of its location on state Route 9, the winery draws in people from both the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas.

Since the pond is only fished for the holiday and occasionally by friends of the Hahns, Scott Kordonowy of Dunlap said the fish are “ready by the time Father’s Day comes along.”

Noelle Smolen of Normal was able to pull in a bass almost 16 inches long.

“That’s the big one so far and then a couple small ones,” said her dad, Patrick Smolen, adding that the next part of their Father’s Day plan was to have a cookout with the family.

Spurts of excitement punctured the otherwise peaceful afternoon on the lake, a bit of chatter and bullfrog croaks the only other sounds.

“I just caught one on the very first cast and I thought, ‘This is going to be a great day,’" Kordonowy said. “Thirty minutes have passed and nothing else yet.”

Eight-year-old Elle Kordonowy, who had a bit of bad luck when the fish on her hook broke the line before they could pull it up, said her dad was disappointed when they tried to come out to fish on a different day, not realizing the pond was only available for Father’s Day.

“So we made a plan to come out here for Father’s Day, and this is the second time we’ve been out for Father’s Day fishing,” said Elle’s mom, Amy Kordonowy.

Hahn said the local Lions Club usually hosts an annual kids fishing day during the summer, and between that and Father’s Day, she enjoys having kids out and about at the vineyard.

“Any time I just see kids running around outdoors with their families, it makes me feel good. We need more of that in this world,” she said.

Dads are always encouraged to take home the fish they catch, but Hahn said most throw them back as they go.

Jim Rindfleisch said as much as he enjoys fishing, “I’m not hardcore today, just having fun and enjoying the good weather.”

Cloudy skies were all that was left of the severe storms that made their way through Tazewell County and much of Central Illinois on Friday night. The winery was largely unscathed, just a few twigs left on the lawn, Hahn said.

