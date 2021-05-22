Watch now: Here are the festivals returning in Bloomington, Normal in June

BLOOMINGTON — Art, culture and whimsy are returning to the Twin Cities this summer 15 months after the coronavirus pandemic forced cancellation nearly a dozen of festivals and conventions.
"When you go through a year without that sense of community and that sense of identity and place, it actually is a challenge," said Beth Whisman, Normal cultural arts director. "You miss those traditions, you miss those people that you only see two or three times a year. Bringing it back is just a bomb to our community spirit."
With easing COVID-restrictions under the state's "bridge phase" — a 28-day monitoring period before entering the fifth and final stage of the statewide reopening plan — several events are kicking off the summer's festival season.
Bloomington-Normal's major street fairs are a huge boon to both cities and local businesses, bringing thousands of people to the area each year.
"Any person that’s coming in, whether outside of McLean County or the city of Bloomington or the town of Normal, they are economically impacting our area," said Crystal Howard, Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau president and chief operating officer.
Howard said that each individual that stays overnight in the Twin Cities spends on average around $156.
“That's real money being spent in restaurants and stores, that's real money going into our local coffers, that’s really showing off our community to the newest residents," said Whisman. "When we’re having these types of cultural events we’re showing how we are, we're making a statement.”
But not everything is returning "normally." Some festivals and events will require visitors to mask up and maintain social distancing, and others will see a significant decrease in scope and size.
A few cultural arts shows and music festivals planned for late summer and early fall, such as the Medici Craft Beer & Jazz Street Fair, the Sweet Corn Circus, and Sugar Creek Arts Festival, are expected to return, but are dependent on the state fully reopening under phase five.
"This is good news for our area, returning festivals and events mean that not just visitors will be coming into the area, but locals are getting out too," Howard said. "No one can better advertise what a great community we have than our locals. If they're having a great time, they’re going to share that."
Gettin' crafty in June
Downtown Bloomington will kick off the festival season in early June with the return of Cogs & Corsets. Fantasy lovers and crafting professionals are invited to travel back in time to the Victorian era with a few twists.
The steampunk-themed festival perfectly reimagines history with a flair of science fiction. Steampunk draws upon clothing, hair, and architectural styles from the 19th-century, when industrial steam-powered machinery was the dominating source of technology.
“We put the A in Steam,” said co-organizer Cathy Sutliff. “The thing about Steampunk people is that they’re ingenious. They take ingenuity to a certain extent where they like to reuse things as much as possible to incorporate them into their gadgets and their clothing.”
Since its start in 2017, Cogs and Corsets has grown to attract more than 2,000 people to the downtown Bloomington area.
This year organizers have scaled back on events, which will be held over the course of two days starting June 4. But, the good news is that favorites such as the Makers Market and the Splendid Teapot Racing — an event in which contestants race radio controlled vehicles — are returning.
The convention will be held June 4 from 3 to 9 p.m. and June 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
Brews are back
Bloomington's Miller Park Zoo this June will host the sixth-annual fundraiser and culinary showcase "Brews at the Zoo," after it was rebranded in 2020 to "Brews for the Zoo."
Last year's name and concept change were both spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, which shuttered the zoo and limited large gatherings.
"We started our planning and then we pivoted, directing people to go to the breweries," said Miller Park Zoological Society PZS Development Director Paula Pratt.
"It was a modified event, but we felt like that helped keep Brews 'For' the Zoo in mind and also helped local breweries promote their business," Pratt said. "It was win-win."
The fundraiser, which was last held under "normal" circumstances in 2019 and sold-out at 600 tickets, allows people to sample craft beer and artisan food from local breweries and restaurants while touring the zoo.
Last year, participating breweries made special batches of beer for the event, and they plan to brew those same recipes again this year, Pratt said.
Nine area breweries are participating this year, as of now, 10 local restaurants plan to serve food at the event.
For it to take place, the fundraiser will unfold over two days, with session each capped at 300 attendees.
"That was a solution to reach the fundraising goal and to stay in capacity," Pratt said. "We know there may be a change prior to the event and we’ll respond to that."
The fundraiser will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 11 and June 12. Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple for each evening and may be purchased only at MPZS.org.
Each ticket includes a commemorative glass, four beer samples, and two food samples. All proceeds will go to the expansion of the Children’s Petting Zoo.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.