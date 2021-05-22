Watch now: Here are the festivals returning in Bloomington, Normal in June

Howard said that each individual that stays overnight in the Twin Cities spends on average around $156.

“That's real money being spent in restaurants and stores, that's real money going into our local coffers, that’s really showing off our community to the newest residents," said Whisman. "When we’re having these types of cultural events we’re showing how we are, we're making a statement.”

But not everything is returning "normally." Some festivals and events will require visitors to mask up and maintain social distancing, and others will see a significant decrease in scope and size.

A few cultural arts shows and music festivals planned for late summer and early fall, such as the Medici Craft Beer & Jazz Street Fair, the Sweet Corn Circus, and Sugar Creek Arts Festival, are expected to return, but are dependent on the state fully reopening under phase five.

"This is good news for our area, returning festivals and events mean that not just visitors will be coming into the area, but locals are getting out too," Howard said. "No one can better advertise what a great community we have than our locals. If they're having a great time, they’re going to share that."

Gettin' crafty in June