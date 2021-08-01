Watch now: More than 100 go 'hog wild' at Bloomington race

BLOOMINGTON — Runners went hog wild Sunday for the annual Run the Fair 5K, officially kicking off the McLean County Fair.

More than 100 peoples of all ages lined up to compete in the race through the county fairgrounds. All proceeds raised go to the McLean County Farm Bureau Foundation, which provides scholarships and promotes agricultural education for youth.

"It's kind of a nice start to opening up the fair," said Randy Miller, who helped organize the event. "It feels good to be able to run it and get things back to normal."

This year, Stephanie Brown, of Downs, took home the gold overall with a race time of 18 minutes and 11 seconds. Steven Inman of Towanda was a close second, finishing at 19 minutes and 45 seconds.

After the race golden hog-shaped trophies were awarded to the top three male and female winners in twelve age groups. Participants and their families were also able to enjoy a porkburger and donuts in the shade.

The McLean County Fair, at 1106 Interstate Drive, opens Wednesday and will run through Sunday at the county fairgrounds. Fan favorite events, including carnival rides, live entertainment, a demolition derby and a tractor pull, are returning.

The fair was canceled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated guidance for all people, regardless of vaccination status, to mask up and wear face coverings again in regions where COVID-19 infection rates are growing.

McLean County Fair Manager Michael Swartz said people can expect a similar fair to years past, but organizers are urging people to comply with CDC's updated guidelines for face coverings in some situations.

“They’re going to ask and require in some situations for a certain age for people to wear a mask," said Swartz. "For those of us on the grounds, because the majority of the fair is open air, we’re going to recommend they wear a face mask when they cannot social distance.”

Gates open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday with 4-H exhibits on display from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $5 for children 13 and under and $8 for everyone older than 13. Ticket discounts and admission-inclusive grandstand purchases are available online.

The carnival runs from 1 to 11 p.m. starting Wednesday. It will be open noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

“It’s a melting pot of every corner of this county in Central Illinois," said Swartz. "It's going to be fun to see people come back, come back for demo derbies, concerts, free entertainment, see families come and grandparents introduce their kids to livestock in the barns.

“That whole educational process that occurs during the five days here, it’s going to be fun to see them come back again.”

