Watch now: Nightlife picks up in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Bar hopping, music and dancing into the night were placed on hold when COVID swept through Central Illinois, but Bloomington-Normal is getting livelier with each passing weekend.

For Jake Rutledge, 31, and Gidget Schifeling, 47, both of Normal, that means spending time chatting over a beer with friends outside their favorite pubs and restaurants.

“Things have been a little weird since things came back, but I think for the most part people are just glad to be out,” said Rutledge, who was outside Fat Jacks Bar and Club in Bloomington with Schifeling on Thursday. “I think everyone is tired of being cooped up inside the house.”

Rutledge, a drummer for local hard rock band Bury Thy Wicked, played his first show sans restrictions last month at Nightshop, 517 N. Main St. in Bloomington.

“People not only want to get out, but there are a lot of people who are just missing live music and social interaction in general," he said. "People are very eager to get out of the house and come downtown. That being said, I think everyone is being pretty mindful about coming out of COVID.”

After 15 months of COVID restrictions, stay-at-home orders and bans on indoor dining and gatherings, Illinois in June entered the final phase of its reopening plan. A month later, life in downtown Bloomington and uptown Normal is slowly starting to return as more and more people become vaccinated.

The proof is seen just walking through the popular bar, restaurant and shopping areas — picnic tables are full of people talking and dining, enjoying the summer breeze or even the live entertainment.

Crowds are starting to come back to pubs such as Maggie Miley's, 126 E. Beaufort St. in Normal, and Fat Jacks Bar and Club, 511 N. Main St. in Bloomington. Both business experienced temporary closures at various times during the pandemic.

“From what I’m seeing, people are excited to be out and being able to go into bars and restaurants and visit with friends and family," said Tyler Holloway, a partial owner of both bars. "It's a very vibrant scene at both downtown Bloomington and uptown Normal.”

Restaurants and bars aren't the only places where nightlife has seen an uptick in activity. Pheasant Lanes Family Fun Center and Kegler's Pub, 804 N. Hershey Road in Bloomington, are starting to see people return for a round of sand volleyball in the evenings.

The crowd is slightly smaller than pre-pandemic levels, but "We’re definitely getting back to normal,” said General Manager David Bartlett.

Bartlett said the bowling side of the business has remained at a higher level than the Kegler’s side, but plenty of people still come out to have a drink with friends or play volleyball Thursday through Saturday.

For live music venues such as Jazz UpFront in downtown Bloomington, owner James Gaston shared similar sentiments to Bartlett. Business, he said, has picked up, but is not necessarily the same as it was before the pandemic.

“I’ve enjoyed seeing faces I haven’t seen in over a year, and it feels good to see friends and patrons again,” Gaston said. “It was a lot easier at the beginning of looser restrictions to book acts, but now bands are getting busy and the competition is tough right now."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau says live entertainment and other events drive traffic and boost the local economy.

The bureau as of Thursday had received more than 284,000 inquiries about local events planned in McLean County. Compared to the same calendar date in 2020, that's a 101,000 increase, and about 20,000 less than in 2019.

"It's a very positive sign," said Crystal Howard, president and CEO of the visitors bureau. "Our quality of life is returning.”

“We’re seeing events happening, in fact, we have over 50 events happening in our area in the next few months. That is a huge difference from this same time last year, and that’s thanks to the local organizations who put these local events on.”

After enjoying a glass of wine in uptown Normal and a juicy brisket at the Brass Pig in Bloomington on Thursday evening, Ken Chiu, 56, of Bloomington, and Alexis Sierra, 30, of Normal, were heading to Fat Jacks for a drink. Both said they were pleased to see people out and engaging with each other again without fear of touching or being too close together.

"People are slowly getting into the pace," said Chiu. "I can see people are really happy."

Sierra added, "There's probably a new appreciation for life itself. You forget how much you enjoy other people until you're around others and it's a good thing."

Two blocks down, Tim Scott, 56, of Normal, and Dan Moudy, 50, and Elston Flowers, 63, both of Bloomington, were enjoying drinks at Jazz UpFront.

Since COVID restrictions were lifted in Illinois, the three regulars said they have seen more people becoming comfortable with going out and visiting with friends again.

“It did take a while for that to pick up, but when the popular bands are here now it’s packed again. We’re big supporters of James (the owner),” said Moudy. “We’re mostly an older crowd here, too. We were all vaccinated and started feeling more comfortable.”

Flowers, who frequents bars and restaurants in downtown Bloomington, said he made an effort to support businesses like Jazz UpFront as much as possible during the pandemic, but many of his friends were wary of going out.

But now, vaccinations are up, and having outdoor spaces, such as the ones Bloomington and Normal implemented to support businesses during occupancy restrictions, continue to be hugely popular.

"This allows you to come out and just engage with people," he said. "Even if you're coupled up and have kids, it's a chance to come out and interact with people who are not in the house with you."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sierra Henry Normal Reporter Follow Sierra Henry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today