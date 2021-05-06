Watch now: Normal U High grad pivots from baseball to fashion design

“I’m in uptown a lot. My friends and I skateboard on the path. I’ve skated and walked past that space so much,” Africano said Wednesday, as he took a break from setting up his display.

One night he saw the lights on and decided it would be a good fit for an idea he had on a smaller scale, hanging garments from the ceiling. He contacted the town of Normal, which put him in touch with the building’s developer.

“They were really supportive,” said Africano.

He hopes his pop-up shop sparks more ideas from others.

“This space has been vacant for so long, people forget that it’s available for other events like this,” he said. “I want there to be more stuff happening like this in uptown.”

Although fashion design is a relatively new pursuit for the 20-year-old, he has been around art all his life.