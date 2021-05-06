 Skip to main content
Watch now: Normal U High grad pivots from baseball to fashion design
alert top story

  • Lenore Sobota

When the pandemic hit, University High School graduate Paul Africano re-examined his goals and decided to pursue his passion for fashion design.

NORMAL — “Pivot” has become one of the catch words of the COVID-19 pandemic and it certainly to what happened to the career path of University High School graduate Paul Africano.

After graduating from U High in 2019, the star catcher for the Pioneer baseball team went to the University of Washington in Seattle, planning a career in the health field.

But when the pandemic moved his classes to online, Africano moved back home.

050721-blm-loc-1popupshop

Paul Africano of Normal stands outside the building on Uptown Circle where he will have a pop-up shop of his clothing collection from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. A silhouette in the window is based on artwork by his father, Nicolas Africano.

As much as he was interested in what he was studying, “I realized how obsessed I was becoming with clothes.” He had started designing and making clothes in high school and decided “to pursue fashion more seriously.”

Usually, he sells clothes from his website (ADS---design.com) but from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday he will have a pop-up shop on the first floor of the building on the west side of Uptown Circle in Normal.

“I’m in uptown a lot. My friends and I skateboard on the path. I’ve skated and walked past that space so much,” Africano said Wednesday, as he took a break from setting up his display.

050721-blm-loc-2popupshop

Shirts from Paul Africano's fashion collection hang in a space at One Uptown Circle that will serve as a pop-up shop on Friday and Saturday.

One night he saw the lights on and decided it would be a good fit for an idea he had on a smaller scale, hanging garments from the ceiling. He contacted the town of Normal, which put him in touch with the building’s developer.

“They were really supportive,” said Africano.

He hopes his pop-up shop sparks more ideas from others.

This space has been vacant for so long, people forget that it’s available for other events like this,” he said. “I want there to be more stuff happening like this in uptown.”

Although fashion design is a relatively new pursuit for the 20-year-old, he has been around art all his life.

His father, Nicolas Africano, is an artist who casts sculptures of figures in glass. His mother, Rebecca, is often the model for the figures.

“My dad and his work, but also who he is, has influenced me more than I’m aware of,” said Africano.

050721-blm-loc-5popupshop

Paul Africano of Normal talks about the hand-dyed shirts in his fashion collection which will be part of a pop-up shop at One Uptown Circle in Normal on Friday and Saturday.

His line of clothing includes hand-dyed T-shirts and a collection of 20 individual handmade garments.

“I view these pieces as individual artwork,” he said.

Many contain graphic designs that are silhouettes and they are deeply personal.

050721-blm-loc-4popupshop

Silhouettes derived from the artwork his father, Nicolas Africano, are a common motif in the fashion line of Paul Africano.

“The silhouettes are derived from a lot of my dad’s artwork, actually. I use a lot of the artwork that he makes to generate these silhouettes and faces. The muse is actually my mom,” explained Africano. “These have become a common motif in my work.”

Before he could realize his dream, Africano realized he needed to know more about pattern making, sewing and fabrics.

Last summer, he served as an assistant and intern with Vicki Tinervin, a seamstress who runs 1016 Studios in Bloomington.

Tinervin said Africano “came in and had some personal goals that he wanted to reach. He did a great job of mastering those goals.”

Africano said, "We became really close friends through that, too.

Tinervin said, “I hope it’s a huge success.”

Although Africano didn’t continue to pursue baseball when he left U High, he said it still “plays a big role in my line. … I’m conscious of how clothes fit and how they perform.” He describes some of his garments as having a “tactical fit.”

050721-blm-loc-3popupshop

Paul Africano of Normal explains the design elements that went into a vest that is part of his fashion collection.

“I think there’s a difference between simple and minimalist,” he said in describing a vest with basic lines, magnetic closures and a small silhouette figure. “Everything is just thought out in this design.”

Africano said, “I’m excited because I’m really homing in on an aesthetic that is truly unique and authentic to my idea of something beautiful. … I finally feel like this work is an expression of myself.”

One goal of his project is “to influence people to be more honest and authentic with themselves,” he said.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

