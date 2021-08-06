Watch now: Piglets, 4-H contests draw in McLean County Fair crowd

BLOOMINGTON — Visiting a litter of 2-week-old piglets drew in plenty of eager hands Friday afternoon as the McLean County Fair continued, heading into a weekend of events.

Eloise Bosquet, 9, has been coming to the fair since she was small enough to be pushed around in a stroller and said petting the piglets was easily her favorite part of the day.

“Well, the rides were another good thing, too,” she said, adding that the “Pharaoh's Fury” swinging boat was the best ride.

The McLean County Fair started Wednesday and continues through Sunday at the McLean County Fairgrounds on the far west side of town.

“It feels almost like 2019,” said Michele Eades, a support staff member for the fair. “Crowd-wise, it was a different pace,” he said, with traffic increasing by mid-afternoon Friday but no big surge.

“It’s been fun; everybody’s been very pleasant and wanting to be here.”

The Food & Farm Fun Zone housed the very popular piglets, as well as a couple of sheep and 18 baby chicks.

Morgan Mouser, who’s starting her junior year at Tri-Valley High School, spent hours holding onto those 2-week-old chicks so less-careful hands could pet their little heads.

As an FFA member, Mouser usually attends the fair to volunteer for her supervised agricultural experience hours so she can be a section officer, having also won the state competition twice for public speaking in FFA.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I decided to go with the chicks this year because they’re just so cute,” she said.

As it claims to be the world’s largest county 4-H fair, farm animals were definitely not in short supply, with kids who raise goats, pigs, cows and everything in between competing in shows throughout the day.

Madison Kraft, a sophomore at Iowa State University, said the key to raising a good goat on their farm east of Towanda is feed and plenty of patience.

Between showings and collecting a grand champion ribbon along the way, 18-year-old Kraft spent time brushing her Boer goat, Breezy, and to ensure no hair was left out of place, a setting spray was applied as well.

“It’s a good chance to show off my livestock,” she said of her participation in the Bridle Path and Towanda 4-H clubs. “It’s also a good learning experience, and I also met a bunch of people because of 4-H that clearly I would not have known.”

In the cattle barn, 9-year-old Annabelle Sutter sat in the hay cuddled up to her Jersey cow, Ronette, on Friday.

“She’s had a great show and she’s just having the time of her life,” said her mom, Tascha Sutter of Danvers. “She’s just loving it and she’s asking everybody if they want to pet her cow.”

Ronette is Annabelle’s first cow and this was her first show, but she had already won reserve grand champion, best in show and first place in the costume contest.

The fair continues this weekend with the demolition derby slated for 7 p.m. Saturday.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.