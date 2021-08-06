Watch now: Piglets, 4-H contests draw in McLean County Fair crowd

The Food & Farm Fun Zone housed the very popular piglets, as well as a couple of sheep and 18 baby chicks.
Morgan Mouser, who’s starting her junior year at Tri-Valley High School, spent hours holding onto those 2-week-old chicks so less-careful hands could pet their little heads.
As an FFA member, Mouser usually attends the fair to volunteer for her supervised agricultural experience hours so she can be a section officer, having also won the state competition twice for public speaking in FFA.
“I decided to go with the chicks this year because they’re just so cute,” she said.
As it claims to be the world’s largest county 4-H fair, farm animals were definitely not in short supply, with kids who raise goats, pigs, cows and everything in between competing in shows throughout the day.
Madison Kraft, a sophomore at Iowa State University, said the key to raising a good goat on their farm east of Towanda is feed and plenty of patience.
Between showings and collecting a grand champion ribbon along the way, 18-year-old Kraft spent time brushing her Boer goat, Breezy, and to ensure no hair was left out of place, a setting spray was applied as well.
“It’s a good chance to show off my livestock,” she said of her participation in the Bridle Path and Towanda 4-H clubs. “It’s also a good learning experience, and I also met a bunch of people because of 4-H that clearly I would not have known.”
In the cattle barn, 9-year-old Annabelle Sutter sat in the hay cuddled up to her Jersey cow, Ronette, on Friday.
“She’s had a great show and she’s just having the time of her life,” said her mom, Tascha Sutter of Danvers. “She’s just loving it and she’s asking everybody if they want to pet her cow.”
Ronette is Annabelle’s first cow and this was her first show, but she had already won reserve grand champion, best in show and first place in the costume contest.
The fair continues this weekend with the demolition derby slated for 7 p.m. Saturday.
Photos: Preserving agriculture at the McLean County Fair for our children
080721-blm-loc-4fair
080721-blm-loc-3fair
080721-blm-loc-5fair
080721-blm-loc-6fair
080721-blm-loc-7fair
080721-blm-loc-8fair
080721-blm-loc-1fair
080721-blm-loc-2fair
080621-blm-loc-1fair
080621-blm-loc-2fair
080621-blm-loc-3fair
080521-blm-loc-7fair
080521-blm-loc-8fair
080421-blm-loc-2fair
080521-blm-loc-3fair
080521-blm-loc-4fair
080521-blm-loc-5fair
080521-blm-loc-6fair
080521-blm-loc-1fair
IT'S COUNTY FAIR TIME
MCLEAN COUNTY FAIR PREP CONTINUES
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Annabelle Sutter, 9, Danvers, was disturbed from her art project by her Jersey cow "Ronette" as they kept each other company at the McLean County Fair on Friday. Sutter brought home a ribbon for reserve grand champion. She is a member of the Hudson Ag 4-H Club.