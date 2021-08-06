 Skip to main content
Watch now: Piglets, 4-H contests draw in McLean County Fair crowd

Arrowsmith farmer Pat Bane brought his piggies to the Food & Farm Fun Zone.

BLOOMINGTON — Visiting a litter of 2-week-old piglets drew in plenty of eager hands Friday afternoon as the McLean County Fair continued, heading into a weekend of events.

Eloise Bosquet, 9, has been coming to the fair since she was small enough to be pushed around in a stroller and said petting the piglets was easily her favorite part of the day.

080721-blm-loc-8fair

Eloise Bosquet, 9, Bloomington, pets a baby chick in the Food & Farm Fun Zone at the McLean County Fair on Friday.

“Well, the rides were another good thing, too,” she said, adding that the “Pharaoh's Fury” swinging boat was the best ride.

The McLean County Fair started Wednesday and continues through Sunday at the McLean County Fairgrounds on the far west side of town.

“It feels almost like 2019,” said Michele Eades, a support staff member for the fair. “Crowd-wise, it was a different pace,” he said, with traffic increasing by mid-afternoon Friday but no big surge.

“It’s been fun; everybody’s been very pleasant and wanting to be here.”

The Food & Farm Fun Zone housed the very popular piglets, as well as a couple of sheep and 18 baby chicks.

080721-blm-loc-3fair

Eloise Bosquet, 9, Bloomington, milks a mechanical cow in the Food & Farm Fun Zone at the McLean County Fair on Friday.

Morgan Mouser, who’s starting her junior year at Tri-Valley High School, spent hours holding onto those 2-week-old chicks so less-careful hands could pet their little heads.

As an FFA member, Mouser usually attends the fair to volunteer for her supervised agricultural experience hours so she can be a section officer, having also won the state competition twice for public speaking in FFA.

080721-blm-loc-1fair

Morgan Mouser, 16, Downs, keeps track of her chicks as she tends a chick petting zoo during the Food & Farm Fun Zone at the McLean County Fair on Friday.

“I decided to go with the chicks this year because they’re just so cute,” she said.

As it claims to be the world’s largest county 4-H fair, farm animals were definitely not in short supply, with kids who raise goats, pigs, cows and everything in between competing in shows throughout the day.

McLean County Fair crowns royalty

Madison Kraft, a sophomore at Iowa State University, said the key to raising a good goat on their farm east of Towanda is feed and plenty of patience.

Between showings and collecting a grand champion ribbon along the way, 18-year-old Kraft spent time brushing her Boer goat, Breezy, and to ensure no hair was left out of place, a setting spray was applied as well.

080721-blm-loc-5fair

Madison Kraft, 18, of the Towanda and Bridle Path 4-H Clubs, prepares her goat for competition at the McLean County Fair on Friday.

“It’s a good chance to show off my livestock,” she said of her participation in the Bridle Path and Towanda 4-H clubs. “It’s also a good learning experience, and I also met a bunch of people because of 4-H that clearly I would not have known.”

In the cattle barn, 9-year-old Annabelle Sutter sat in the hay cuddled up to her Jersey cow, Ronette, on Friday.

080721-blm-loc-4fair

Annabelle Sutter, 9, Danvers, was disturbed from her art project by her Jersey cow "Ronette" as they kept each other company at the McLean County Fair on Friday. Sutter brought home a ribbon for reserve grand champion. She is a member of the Hudson Ag 4-H Club.

“She’s had a great show and she’s just having the time of her life,” said her mom, Tascha Sutter of Danvers. “She’s just loving it and she’s asking everybody if they want to pet her cow.”

Ronette is Annabelle’s first cow and this was her first show, but she had already won reserve grand champion, best in show and first place in the costume contest.

The fair continues this weekend with the demolition derby slated for 7 p.m. Saturday.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

