Watch now: Twin Cities fireworks display to return for Independence Day

BLOOMINGTON — Eric Veal's favorite style of firework is the kind that after it rises and bursts, falls slowly while shimmering and making a crackling sound.

In the pyrotechnic industry, they're called "willows" or "falling leaves," and this Independence Day, that style and hundreds more will light up the skies over Bloomington-Normal for the first time since 2019.

"Last year we did not shoot off any fireworks. We pretty much were shut down due to the COVID situation," said Veal, the assistant director of Bloomington's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts department. "This year marks the return — the exciting return — of July 4."

Like previous seasons, this year's pyrotechnic experience will include a coordinated fireworks display shared by the City of Bloomington and the Town of Normal.

Here's how it works: Set to patriotic-themed music broadcast on WJBC radio, the fireworks are simultaneously shot from Bloomington's Miller Park and from Normal's Fairview Park.

Both locations feature large, open spaces for viewing, and bodies of water nearby to extinguish and collect the byproducts of the fireworks.

"I'm just excited to be able to have a normal fireworks show," said Doug Damery, Normal parks and recreation director. "I'm just excited to not worry about the capacity limits or any of those kinds of things. Obviously, the CDC regulations are still in place for masking and social distancing when possible; I think that's going to be only big difference from past years."

Together, the synchronized shows will start at dusk, last around 25 minutes and produce up to 1,583 shots at each location. From the shots, viewers can expect to see dramatic bursts with a range of shapes, colors and sounds.

The multi-shot grand finale will produce thousands of effects at once, Veal said.

Coordinating this year's show is Gateway Fireworks Displays, headquartered in St. Louis, as part of a three-year contract it entered into with Bloomington and Normal in 2019. The company is known for its work providing fireworks for St. Louis Cardinals games, Super Bowls and other special events.

The 2021 show costs $60,000, split between the city and the town and offset by a $9,600 donation from State Farm.

"The first thing about this show that really makes it unique and sets it apart from most of the other displays on the Fourth of July is its two communities working in symphony together," said John Weiter, owner of Gateway Fireworks Displays. "This show that we’re doing in the Bloomington-Normal community is a very highly choreographed display.”

For every minute put into the fireworks display, technicians spend at least an hour at the computer scripting the exact moment and location for each firework to explode, said Weiter. Computers help determine the exact time the firework will need to be lit to reach its apex in coordination with the music.

“There is an illustrator who paints the sky in fireworks much in the same way a symphony conductor paints with music," Weiter said. “People have the tendency to measure the value of a fireworks show based on the number of fireworks in it.

"Just shooting fireworks in the sky creates nothing more than a fruit salad unless you know how to design them and shoot them effectively.”

The show, Weiter said, is a rarity in the Midwest. Most municipalities do not put forth the effort to create a synchronized fireworks display, and it is one of the largest in the state with the combined fire power.

"For Bloomington-Normal, it's going to be quite impressive," Veal said, adding that people will be able to see the show from a range of spots across the area. "Each year I continue to be amazed by the shows."

The Twin Cities' typical Fourth of July festivities are returning this year as well, with activities set to begin in late afternoon July 4.

In Normal, folks can head to Fairview Park for the annual Park 2 Park 5-mile run. The run, organized by the Lake Run Club, will begin at 7:30 a.m. July 4 for all participants. People can register online for $30 through July 2, or $35 on July 3.

Family activities begin at 5:30 p.m. at Fairview Park and include inflatables, face painting and balloon artists. Food vendors will open at 5 p.m. and local musical artists The Bygones will perform at 6 p.m.

"We are having all of the typical activities ahead of the fireworks that we have had in the past," said Damery, later suggesting that families check out the grassy area west of the creek in the park to get a good view of the fireworks.

"It's a nice little grassy area where we let everybody sit and watch," he said. "I'm really excited to see the display because I've always loved fireworks."

For other great views, Veal suggests getting up somewhere high, where there aren't many trees or streetlights in the way.

"If you grew up here you probably have your favorite place, or you know the best place to see the fireworks," Veal said.

Another prime spot to see the show and to celebrate the day is from Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

The park's usual amenities — paddle boats, miniature golf, spray ground and zoo — will all be open to the public. A DJ will play music from the bandstand, and a food vender will be on site.

Visitors can also check out the inaugural Miller Park 4th of July Classic Car Cruise Celebration from 3 to 7 p.m.

Veal said the impetus for the car show came from uncertainty around what events the city could host amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"As we were going through the pandemic, we didn’t know where we were gonna be this summer," Veal said. "We needed some ideas we could implement on short notice, and the car show fit that."

Ultimately, Veal said combining the cars with other park activities and the fireworks is like assembling "Americana."

"It's just great to be back after having a year off because of things not in our control," Veal said. "We've got these great, wholesome family activities for people to do, which I think they especially need coming out of the pandemic."

