Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Faculty Biennial lecture: Mariam Graff; noon March 5, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Family artmaking workshop; 10-11 a.m. March 14, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; led by Tanya Scott, University Galleries’ curator of education; youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Elves and The Shoemaker; production of the USA Ballet Youth Ensemble, 3 p.m. March 15, Masonic Temple, 302 E. Jefferson St., Bloomington; tickets, $20 in advance, $25 at the door; reserved seating, call 309-532-3700.

Faculty Biennial lecture: Saskia Beranek; noon March 17, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

@Salon 2020; 1-6 p.m. March 21, University Galleries, Uptown Station, Normal; conversation, poetry, performance, music, visual art; features: Phillippa Yaa de Villiers, South African poet/performer; LGBTQ sound art showcase.

“Sherlock, Jr.”; 7 p.m. March 24, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 1924 silent film with live organ accompaniment; $10; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.

Central Illinois

Bert Kreischer; stand-up comedian, 7 p.m. March 27, Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; $36.75 and up; peoriaciviccenter.com; 309-673-3200.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Alex Williams; 8 p.m. March 6, Castle Theatre, Bloomington; $12; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

MC Chris; 8 p.m. March 7, Castle Theatre, Bloomington; $20; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Ana Popovic with Josie Lowder; 8 p.m. March 12, Castle Theatre, Bloomington; $20; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Lauren Daigle World Tour; 7:30 p.m. March 14, Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; $29.50-$125, VIP available; www.laurendaigle.com/tour; 309-434-2679.

Blunts & Blondes with Sub Docta, Bawldy; 9 p.m. March 15, Castle Theatre, Bloomington; $18-79; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Tatiana Masi; 7 p.m. March 17, Castle Theatre, Bloomington; $10; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Rescue Me Concert, live concert with Tatiana Masi; 7 p.m. March 17, Castle Theater; to benefit Loveable Angels; tickets, $10; benefit for My Loveable Angels, which is a local no-kill foster based dog/cat rescue run 100% by volunteers.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra: Spring Celebration; 7:30 p.m. March 20, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts; 6:30 p.m. Concert Comments; featuring: Itamar Zorman, violinist; $21-63; $6, students; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.

Illinois Wesleyan University Collegiate Choir: Home Concert; 8 p.m. March 20, Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomington; following African tour; freewill offering.

The Mighty Pines and The Steel Wheels; 8 p.m. March 20, Castle Theatre, Bloomington; $15; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Delbert McClinton & Self Made Men with Corey Dennison Band; 8 p.m. March 21, Castle Theatre, Bloomington; $37.50-55; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Alejandro Excovedo; 8 p.m. March 24, Castle Theatre, Bloomington; $25; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Here Come the Mummies with Tropidelic; 8 p.m. March 27, Castle Theatre, Bloomington; $22.50; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Lou Mallozzi; 7 p.m. March 28, McLean County Museum of History, Bloomington; part of pt.fwd experimental music series.

My Posse in Effect; 8 p.m. March 28, Castle Theatre, Bloomington; $12; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Bob Mould with Jason Narducy; 7:30 p.m. March 29, Castle Theatre, Bloomington; $27.50; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Central Illinois

Venice Baroque Orchestra: The Swedish Nightingale; 7:30 p.m. March 5, Krannert Center, Urbana; $10-47; krannertcenter.com.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

“Guys and Dolls”; 7:30 p.m. March 3-6. Center for the Performing Arts Theatre, Illinois State University, Normal; 309-438-2535.

Central Illinois

"The Wolves"; 7:30 p.m. March 5, 6, 7; 2 p.m. March 1 and 8, Hartmann Center, Bradley University, Peoria; $8-18; www.bradley.edu/theatre; 309-677-2650.

"A Grand Old Country Tribute"; 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays; 12:30 p.m. Sundays, March 19-April 11 and May 7-10, Conklin Players dinner theater at Barn III, Goodfield; $48; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

“Psh*tter! A Drinking Song for the Year of Our Lord 2020”; 7:30 p.m. March 26-28, April 2-4; 3 p.m. April 5, Krannert Center, Urbana; $10-25; krannertcenter.com.

Nightlife

Bloomington-Normal

Weston Harris Hill, Jared Grabb, Brett Conlin; 7:30 p.m. March 5, Nightshop, Bloomington; singer-songwriter, folk, alt-country $7; all ages until 10 p.m.

Twin City Trivia; 7-9 p.m. March 5, Ride the Nine/Shooters Lounge, Bloomington.

Midnight River Choir; March 5, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington.

MoSo Trio; 6-9 p.m. March 6, Ride the Nine/Shooters Lounge, Bloomington; DJ Alex, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

The Bygones; 7 p.m. March 6, Eagles Lodge, Bloomington; nostalgic rock; no cover.

An Evening with Lara Driscoll; March 6, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington.

Nightshop 2 Year Anniversary Show with PriMary (The Cure Tribute), Bow & Spear, The Golden Fleece; 8 p.m. March 6, Nightshop, Bloomington; post-punk, alternative, shoegaze, psychedelic; $12, single day; $30, three day tickets; www.nightshop517.com, $12 at the door; all ages until 10 p.m.

Nightshop 2 Year Anniversary Show with Druids, REZN, Lume, Grill Billyenz, Parachute Day, Empousa, Lysergic Deity; 7 p.m. March 7, Nightshop, Bloomington; metal, stoner rock, psychedelic, indie, emo, hip hop, Goth; $12, single day; $30, three day tickets; www.nightshop517.com, $12 at the door; all ages until 10 p.m.

The Bygones; 8 p.m. March 7, Cadillac Jacks, Bloomington; nostalgic rock; no cover.

Blackfoot Gypsies; March 7, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington.

DJ Alex; 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m. March 7, Ride the Nine/Shooters Lounge, Bloomington.

Nightshop 2 Year Anniversary Show with Canadian Rifle, Bonelung, Salt Sweat Sugar (Jimmy Eat World, etc. Tribute), Sad Rat, Justin Miller; 7 p.m. March 8, Nightshop, Bloomington; punk, alternative, indie; $12, single day; $30, three day tickets; www.nightshop517.com, $12 at the door; all ages until 10 p.m.

Karaoke; 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. March 8, Ride the Nine/Shooters Lounge, Bloomington.

Music Bingo; 7-9 p.m. March 10, Ride the Nine/Shooters Lounge, Bloomington.

Karaoke; 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. March 11, Ride the Nine/Shooters Lounge, Bloomington.

VIB: Chris Clemens and Pam Deaton for PATH; March 11, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington.

NoRobot; March 12, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington.

James’ birthday with Dexter O'Neal and Funk Yard; March 13, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington.

Paul James; March 14, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington.

Justice 4 Rica Jae Gospel benefit; 4 p.m. March 15, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington.

Matt’s Practice Band; March 17, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington.

Steppers and Open Stage; March 18, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington.

Pete; March 19, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington.

3 ½ Men; March 20, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington.

King Tz; 7 p.m. March 20, Eagles Aerie 527, Bloomington; no cover.

The Hurricane Project; 7-10 p.m. March 21, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington; 6 p.m. doors open; Delbert McClinton After Party with Corey Dennison Band.

Steppers and Open Stage; March 25, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington.

Texas King; March 27, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington.

John Papa Gross; 6 p.m. March 28, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington; 9 p.m. The Hootenhallers.

Central Illinois

Silver Foxes; 6:30-9 p.m. March 5, Heyworth American Legion; classic country; no cover.

Kindred; 6-8 p.m. March 6, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Dr. Vinyl; 6-8 p.m. March 7, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; plays vinyl records; no cover.

Silver Foxes; 6:30-9 p.m. March 12, Heyworth American Legion; classic country; no cover.

Dr. Vinyl; 6-8 p.m. March 13, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; plays vinyl records; no cover.

90's Daughter; 8 p.m. March 13, Clinton Eagles; St. Patrick's party; no cover.

Emily Hope; 6-8 p.m. March 14, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Silver Foxes; 6:30-9 p.m. March 19, Heyworth American Legion; classic country; no cover.

Jim & Tommy; 6-8 p.m. March 21, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

90's Daughter; 8 p.m. March 23, Clinton Eagles; no cover.

Silver Foxes; 6:30-9 p.m. March 26, Heyworth American Legion; classic country; no cover.

Greg Wolf; 6-8 p.m. March 28, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; steel drum; no cover.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

Children's Discovery Museum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Wed. and Fri.-Sat.; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; exhibit gallery, paint wall, two-story climber, AgMazing exhibit, educational programs, more; $7, under 2 free; 309-433-3444.

Tour and Workshop: Art Around You; 1 p.m. March 7, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; co-presented with Children’s Discovery Museum; register at childrensdiscoverymuseum.net.

Stroller tour at University Galleries; 9 a.m. March 16, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Central Illinois

Baby Shark Live!; 7 p.m. March 14, Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; $29.50 and up; peoriaciviccenter.com; 309-673-3200.

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

