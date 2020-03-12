Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Family artmaking workshop; 10-11 a.m. March 14, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; led by Tanya Scott, University Galleries’ curator of education; youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Elves and The Shoemaker; production of the USA Ballet Youth Ensemble, 3 p.m. March 15, Masonic Temple, 302 E. Jefferson St., Bloomington; tickets, $20 in advance, $25 at the door; reserved seating, call 309-532-3700.

Faculty Biennial lecture: Saskia Beranek; noon March 17, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

@Salon 2020; 1-6 p.m. March 21, University Galleries, Uptown Station, Normal; conversation, poetry, performance, music, visual art; features: Phillippa Yaa de Villiers, South African poet/performer; LGBTQ sound art showcase.

“Sherlock, Jr.”; 7 p.m. March 24, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 1924 silent film with live organ accompaniment; $10; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.

Central Illinois

Bert Kreischer; stand-up comedian, 7 p.m. March 27, Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; $36.75 and up; peoriaciviccenter.com; 309-673-3200.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Ana Popovic with Josie Lowder; 8 p.m. March 12, Castle Theatre, Bloomington; $20; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony; 9 p.m. March 13, Castle Theatre, Bloomington; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Terrapin Flyer; 8 p.m. March 14, Castle Theatre, Bloomington; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Lauren Daigle World Tour; 7:30 p.m. March 14, Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; $29.50-$125, VIP available; www.laurendaigle.com/tour; 309-434-2679.

Blunts & Blondes with Sub Docta, Bawldy; 9 p.m. March 15, Castle Theatre, Bloomington; $18-79; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Tatiana Masi; 7 p.m. March 17, Castle Theatre, Bloomington; $10; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Rescue Me Concert, live concert with Tatiana Masi; 7 p.m. March 17, Castle Theater; to benefit Loveable Angels; tickets, $10; benefit for My Loveable Angels, which is a local no-kill foster based dog/cat rescue run 100% by volunteers.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra: Spring Celebration; 7:30 p.m. March 20, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts; 6:30 p.m. Concert Comments; featuring: Itamar Zorman, violinist; $21-63; $6, students; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.

Illinois Wesleyan University Collegiate Choir: Home Concert; 8 p.m. March 20, Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomington; following African tour; freewill offering.

The Mighty Pines and The Steel Wheels; 8 p.m. March 20, Castle Theatre, Bloomington; $15; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Delbert McClinton & Self Made Men with Corey Dennison Band; 8 p.m. March 21, Castle Theatre, Bloomington; $37.50-55; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Alejandro Excovedo; 8 p.m. March 24, Castle Theatre, Bloomington; $25; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Here Come the Mummies with Tropidelic; 8 p.m. March 27, Castle Theatre, Bloomington; $22.50; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Lou Mallozzi; 7 p.m. March 28, McLean County Museum of History, Bloomington; part of pt.fwd experimental music series.

My Posse in Effect; 8 p.m. March 28, Castle Theatre, Bloomington; $12; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Bob Mould with Jason Narducy; 7:30 p.m. March 29, Castle Theatre, Bloomington; $27.50; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Central Illinois

PrimeTime Country Opry; 7 p.m. March 14, Olympia High School Auditorium, Stanford; special guest: Bobby Bosley; 6 p.m. doors open; 309-449-5484, after 1 p.m. day of show in case of inclement weather; $10

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

“Big Fish”; musical opens at 7:30 p.m. March 12, Community Players Theatre in Bloomington, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; pay-what-you-can preview performance; also runs at 7:30 p.m. March 13-14, 20-21 and 27-28 and at 2:30 p.m. March 15, 22, 29; tickets are $18 for adults; $16 for seniors, students and military; and $8 for children 10 and under; tickets online at CommunityPlayers.org, at the box office, or by calling (309) 663-2121.

Central Illinois

"Standing on the Shoulders: Milestones of the American Woman Since Passage of the 19th Amendment 1920-2020"; 1 p.m. March 16, Streator Public Library; presented by Drama Mama Troupe; free but reservations suggested.

“Even Flowers Bloom in Hell, Sometimes” staged reading; 2 p.m. March 21, 110 Center for the Visual Arts, Illinois State University, Normal; followed by a conversation with the playwright, Franky D. Gonzalez; https://bit.ly/2TtIg3f.

"A Grand Old Country Tribute"; 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays; 12:30 p.m. Sundays, March 19-April 11 and May 7-10, Conklin Players dinner theater at Barn III, Goodfield; $48; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

“Psh*tter! A Drinking Song for the Year of Our Lord 2020”; 7:30 p.m. March 26-28, April 2-4; 3 p.m. April 5, Krannert Center, Urbana; $10-25; krannertcenter.com.

Nightlife

Bloomington-Normal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

NoRobot; March 12, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington.

Twin City Trivia; 7-9 p.m. March 12, Ride the Nine/Shooters Lounge, Bloomington.

Switch Trio; 6-9 p.m. March 13, Ride the Nine/Shooters Lounge, Bloomington; DJ Travis, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

James’ birthday with Dexter O'Neal and Funk Yard; March 13, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington.

Paul James; March 14, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington.

DJ Troy; 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m. March 14, Ride the Nine/Shooters Lounge, Bloomington.

Justice 4 Rica Jae Gospel benefit; 4 p.m. March 15, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington.

Karaoke; 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. March 15, Ride the Nine/Shooters Lounge, Bloomington.

Matt’s Practice Band; March 17, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington.

Music Bingo; 7-9 p.m. March 17, Ride the Nine/Shooters Lounge, Bloomington.

Karaoke; 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. March 18, Ride the Nine/Shooters Lounge, Bloomington.

Steppers and Open Stage; March 18, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington.

Pete; March 19, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington.

3 ½ Men; March 20, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington.

King Tz; 7 p.m. March 20, Eagles Aerie 527, Bloomington; no cover.

Kevin Stearns; 7 p.m. March 21, Keg Grove Brewing Co., Bloomington; acoustic pop; no cover.

The Hurricane Project; 7-10 p.m. March 21, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington; 6 p.m. doors open; Delbert McClinton After Party with Corey Dennison Band.

Steppers and Open Stage; March 25, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington.

Texas King; March 27, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington.

John Papa Gross; 6 p.m. March 28, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington; 9 p.m. The Hootenhallers.

Central Illinois

Silver Foxes; 6:30-9 p.m. March 12, Heyworth American Legion; classic country; no cover.

Dr. Vinyl; 6-8 p.m. March 13, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; plays vinyl records; no cover.

90's Daughter; 8 p.m. March 13, Clinton Eagles; St. Patrick's party; no cover.

Emily Hope; 6-8 p.m. March 14, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Silver Foxes; 6:30-9 p.m. March 19, Heyworth American Legion; classic country; no cover.

Jim & Tommy; 6-8 p.m. March 21, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

90's Daughter; 8 p.m. March 23, Clinton Eagles; no cover.

Silver Foxes; 6:30-9 p.m. March 26, Heyworth American Legion; classic country; no cover.

Greg Wolf; 6-8 p.m. March 28, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; steel drum; no cover.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

Children's Discovery Museum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Wed. and Fri.-Sat.; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; exhibit gallery, paint wall, two-story climber, AgMazing exhibit, educational programs, more; $7, under 2 free; 309-433-3444.

Stroller tour at University Galleries; 9 a.m. March 16, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Central Illinois

Baby Shark Live!; 7 p.m. March 14, Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; $29.50 and up; peoriaciviccenter.com; 309-673-3200.

Famous people

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0