Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Twin City Trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m., April 30, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Concert Chats - Epic Endings; 11 a.m., May 3, Bloomington Country Club, 605 Towanda Ave,. Bloomington; $30.

Central Illinois

Lifeguard Certification Class; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., April 29-30, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $135-$375.

Reading Day; 8:30 a.m., May 4, Lobby at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

EHS & EMS Jazz Night; 6 p.m., May 4, The Barn III, 1451 Timerbline Road, Goodfield; $10-$15.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Rittz with Emilio Rojas and Noble Poets; 7 p.m., April 27, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $22; 18+.

Karaoke w/Joel Johnson; 8 p.m., April 27, Jazz Upfront, 107 W., Front St., Bloomington.

Logan McKeighhen, Chloe Alexander, Ryan Edward Wolf; 8-11 p.m., April 27, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Twiztid with ABK, Cody Manson, Andrew W Boss, Intrinzik and McNastee; 6:30 p.m., April 28, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $25; 18+.

Denise La Grassa Band w/ Kate Herald; 7-10 p.m., April 28, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Prince Night; 8 p.m., April 28, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Around the Town Concert String Quartet; 7 p.m., April 29, Moses Montefiore Temple, 102 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.

Grey Slush with Emily How, Fujiko and High Meadows; 7:30 p.m., April 29, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $10.

Thaddeus Tukes; 8 p.m., April 29, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

SMG Jimmy, Deezy Da Paperboy, Stan $tax, Tino Ghee; 8-10 p.m., April 29, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; free.

Scream at the Sky, Purge the Heretics, Backhand Blue, Fin Varra; 7-10 p.m., May 1, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $15.

Kopps, Jacob Asher, Roxy Lane, TBA; 8-11 p.m., May 3, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night; 9:30 p.m., May 4, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $15-$20; 18+.

Central Illinois

UI Jazz Band III; 7:30 p.m., April 27, Studio Theatre, at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: The Brahms Effect; 7:30 p.m., April 27, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$70.

Krannert Uncorked with Robin and The Toad; 5 p.m., April 27, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

UI Reperatory Jazz Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., April 28, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

UI Philharmonia Orchestra and Illini Strngs; 7:30 p.m., April 28, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

UI Jazz Guitar Ensemble; 3 p.m., April 29, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

UI Jazz Vocal Ensemble and Vocal Combos; 7:30 p.m., April 29, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

UI Campus Band and University Band; 7:30 p.m., April 29, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell; 8 p.m., April 29, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $39+.

UI Symphony Orchestra With Illinois Choirs; 3 p.m., April 30, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

UI Brazilian Jazz Ensemble; 3 p.m., April 30, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

UI Latin Jazz Ensemble; 7:30 p.m., April 30, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Jupiter String Quartet With East Coast Chamber Orchestra; 7:30 -p.m., May 2, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60.

UI Jazz Trombone Ensembles; 7:30 p.m., May 2, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana.

UI Jazz Combo Concert 2; 7:30 p.m., May 3, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana.

Illinois Wind Symphony; 7:30 p.m., May 3, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Fox Tail Film Festival; 7 p.m., April 27-28 and 3 p.m., April 29, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Central Illinois

Pump Boys & Dinettes; 5:30-9:30 p.m., Thursdays-Saturdays; 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sundays, through April 30, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $30.

Octavia E. Butler's Parable of the Sower; 7:30 p.m., April 28-29, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$70.

Beer for Breakfast; 7-9 p.m., April 28-29 and 2-4 p.m., April 30, Pontiac Eagle Performing Arts Center, 319 N. Plum St., Pontiac; $15-$20.

Lyric Theatre @ Illinois Opera Scenes; 7:30 p.m., May 2, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Bloomington-Normal

ISO Concert for Kids Bon Voyage! A Musical Journey to Paris; 10 a.m., April 27, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $7 per person.

HSP (Ages 5-9): Fairy Tale STEM; 9:30-11:30 a.m., May 4, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

HSP (Ages 9-13): May the Fourth be with You!; 9:30-11:30 a.m., May 4, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Physics Days: Forces & Newton's Laws - May the Fourth Be With You; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., May 4, Innovation Station, 2nd Floor, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.