‘2021 looks good’ for Illinois filming industry after productions delayed for months because of COVID

“People are very conscious of the serious ramifications for health and safety and then for the industry, so everyone is really taking these protocols extremely seriously. We haven’t had any problems with anyone flouting the rules or not following the protocols properly.”

Besides the NBC first-responder shows and FX’s “Fargo,” the Fox pilot “The Big Leap,” the NBC pilot “Ordinary Joe,” the Freeform pilot “Single Drunk Female” and the Disney Channel movie “Christmas Again” have filmed in the Chicago area in recent months. “Judge Mathis” also resumed production at NBC Tower. “They did it right,” Hawley said about the daytime court show. “They did it with a studio audience that was socially distant, and the judge and the bailiff had plexiglass in front of them.”

“The Batman” — the Robert Pattinson film that has been primarily shooting in England — filmed exterior scenes in the Loop in October. Fans gathered to catch a glimpse of Batman on a motorcycle, but Amoaku said “the crowds that we got there were pretty small, and we were very satisfied with that. But we definitely keep an eye on that. We utilize the (Chicago Police Department) as well as production staff in order to keep crowds from forming” at outdoor filming sites.