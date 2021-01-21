AMC Classic Normal to reopen Jan. 29

NORMAL — The AMC Classic Normal 14 is reopening Jan. 29, the company announced Thursday.
Under the state's COVID plan, theaters can operate with capacity limits.
The 201 McKnight St. theater and other venues were closed as coronavirus cases increased.
COVID closed most theaters and ceased movie productions. AMC Entertainment Inc., the world's largest movie theater company, in December said $750 was needed to continue operating.
