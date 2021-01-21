 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AMC Classic Normal to reopen Jan. 29
0 comments
editor's pick

AMC Classic Normal to reopen Jan. 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — The AMC Classic Normal 14 is reopening Jan. 29, the company announced Thursday. 

Under the state's COVID plan, theaters can operate with capacity limits. 

The 201 McKnight St. theater and other venues were closed as coronavirus cases increased. 

COVID closed most theaters and ceased movie productions. AMC Entertainment Inc., the world's largest movie theater company, in December said $750 was needed to continue operating. 

Can you identify these Bloomington-Normal locations from aerial photos? 👀

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News