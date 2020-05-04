Gibson City drive-in to reopen this weekend

GIBSON CITY — After weeks of uncertainty, Harvest Moon Twin Drive-in Theater in Gibson City plans to reopen.
With a twist.
On its Facebook page Monday, the theater said it "will be running under some very strict guidelines so that we will be allowed to continue to operate until the Stay at Home orders are lifted. These measures will not be in effect for the whole season, but just for the start of it."
An announcement was planned later Monday. In the meantime, the theater said it has scheduled Trolls World Tour and Onward for its opening weekend.
Ben Harroun is general manager for Harvest Moon Twin Drive-in Theater in Gibson City, and he manages the property with his brother, Will. Their father, Mike, is the owner and responsible for keeping the drive-in going since 1989.
More than 500 cars can fit into the facility, which features two screens. Normally at this time of the year, a dozen people would be employed at the drive-in. As it stands, only three full-time staff — Ben, Will and an office manager — are working.
“There aren’t any new movies out, but the distributors are offering some packages with some great fan favorites and so we know that it would just be great to be able to open up and get back to business,” he said.
