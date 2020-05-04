Gibson City drive-in to reopen this weekend

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GIBSON CITY — After weeks of uncertainty, Harvest Moon Twin Drive-in Theater in Gibson City plans to reopen.

With a twist.

On its Facebook page Monday, the theater said it "will be running under some very strict guidelines so that we will be allowed to continue to operate until the Stay at Home orders are lifted. These measures will not be in effect for the whole season, but just for the start of it."

An announcement was planned later Monday. In the meantime, the theater said it has scheduled Trolls World Tour and Onward for its opening weekend.

More than 500 cars can fit into the facility, which features two screens. Normally at this time of the year, a dozen people would be employed at the drive-in. As it stands, only three full-time staff — Ben, Will and an office manager — are working.