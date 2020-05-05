Gibson City drive-in to reopen with restrictions

Because people have to stay in their cars, grilling will not be allowed, but Harroun said, "hopefully, by June or July we can bring that back."

Only about half the drive-ins 500 parking spaces will be available, said Harroun and there will be "staggered parking in the rows." Rather than general admission, people will pick a car spot when purchasing their tickets.

To minimize contact, 75% of seats will be sold online and 25% will be set aside for in-person purchase. That's a flip from what has been the practice in the past, said Harroun, when only 25% of seats were available online.

The drive-in also is working on a system for online ordering and payment for food, but he said that would not be ready for this weekend.

"We're all working very hard to get this up and running. We ask for your patience," Harroun said.

The concessions menu might be limited initially because some items, such as Dipping Dots, are out of stock, he said.