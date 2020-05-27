Illinois movie theater owners push for 50% capacity rather than 50-person limit when they reopen during Phase 4 of the state COVID-19 plan

In Illinois, the earliest Phase 4 can begin is June 26. That would seem to give theaters plenty of time to accommodate “Tenet’s” opening.

But it’s more complicated than that, said Chris Johnson, CEO of the 15-theater movie chain Classic Cinemas, which is based in Downers Grove. He is also president of the Illinois chapter of NATO.

“The ramp up time for our industry is really important,” he said. “The studios make their decisions based on how many screens are available, and if ‘Tenet’ is theoretically opening July 17, they have to start their marketing campaigns now. But they need to know that they have key cities in key markets -- and what could happen is, if they can’t count on those markets they might push the movie down the release schedule.”

According to a spokesperson for the state: “Movie theaters and cinemas are currently slated for Phase 4, the timing of which will be determined by public health metrics. DCEO (Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity) has and will continue to engage NATO and other industry groups as guidelines are developed and as progress is made toward our recovery from COVID-19."

Johnson said he and his fellow theater owners are less concerned about the timing issue -- as long as Illinois does enter Phase 4 by the end of June.