 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Illinois State Fair: Brett Young to replace Kelsea Ballerini, perform Aug. 20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Country music star Brett Young, who has had a string of top 10 hits, will head the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage at the Illinois State Fair on Aug. 20. He will be joined by Russell Dickerson at the show.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Young fills the slot opened when country-pop singer Kelsea Ballerini canceled her appearance several weeks ago. Kylie Morgan and Chapel Heart were set to join Ballerini.

That leaves just one grandstand opening, on Aug. 21.

Young was a collegiate baseball pitcher at Ole Miss. He also pitched at Irvine Valley College and Fresno State University before sustaining an arm injury and turning to music.

Illinois task force considers redesigning, moving monument of MLK Jr.

Young had seven straight Top 10 hits on Billboard's "Hot Country" chart, including his biggest "In Case You Didn't Know" from 2017.

Young's first two albums, "Brett Young" and "Ticket to L.A.," have gone platinum. His newest, "Weekends Look a Little Different These Days," was released in 2020.

Young's West Coast-meets-Southern sound has been dubbed "Caliville."

Dickerson ("Love You Like I Used To," "Blue Tacoma" and "Yours") has supported acts like Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker and Kane Brown, who is on the State Fair bill on Aug. 13. Dickerson is currently on tour with Florida Georgia Line.

People are also reading…

Attendees will receive a full refund if COVID-19 causes the concert to be canceled.

The State Fair runs Aug. 12-22.

Ellie Kemper took to Instagram to address a number of resurfaced photos that have put her at the center of controversy. The photos show a 19-year-old Kemper participating in a debutante ball in St. Louis, Missouri. The ball was hosted by the Veiled Prophet Organization, a group with known racist and anti-Semitic origins. 

— Thursday, Aug. 12: Sammy Hagar & The Circle (tickets $25-$70)

— Friday, Aug. 13: Kane Brown with Restless Road ($38-$83)

— Saturday, Aug. 14: Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias ($26-$71)

— Sunday, Aug. 15: Toby Keith with Craig Morgan ($39-$84)

— Monday, Aug. 16: The Traveling Salvation Show, A Tribute to Neil Diamond (Free)

— Tuesday, Aug. 17: Chris Young with Ingrid Andress and Payton Smith ($27-$72)

— Wednesday, Aug. 18: I Love the 90's Tour ($14-$59)

— Thursday, Aug. 19: Bad Flower with Dorothy and Dead Poets Society ($15-$50)

— Friday, Aug. 20: Brett Young with Russell Dickerson ($30-$75)

— Saturday, Aug. 21: TBD

— Sunday, Aug. 22: George Thorogood with 38 Special ($14-$59)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These are just some of the hidden talents of the Royal Family

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News