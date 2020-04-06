Normal Theater announces 'living room film festival'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORMAL – Normal Theater is offering virtual screenings of films originally slated to appear on its programming calendar.

“It has been amazing to see how theaters and film distributors have responded to our current reality,” says Adam Fox, civic arts manager for the town of Normal and lead film programmer for the Normal Theater. “Films that would traditionally have only been available in theaters are now available to view at home, but in a way that directly benefits art house cinemas. We’re still able to curate a film series for our audiences; they’re just watching it on their home screens rather than ours.”

Films open Fridays and run through the following Sunday. After purchasing a ticket, viewers are sent a link or access code to watch the film within a certain window, generally 48 to 72 hours. Pricing is set by the distributors and varies among titles.

Current screenings ainclude the Brazilian satire "Bacurau" and Irish supernatural comedy "Extra Ordinary." Both are available to watch through Sunday.

Opening Friday are the American indie comedy "Saint Frances" and the Georgian "And Then We Danced." Additional titles will be announced each week.

For more information or to purchase a ticket to a virtual screening, visit normaltheater.com. Updates are at www.facebook.com/normaltheater/.