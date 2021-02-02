Normal Theater reopening

NORMAL — The Normal Theater is reopening on Thursday.

"We’re excited to welcome guests back through our doors to share in the classic cinema-going experience, albeit with some now-familiar adjustments for everyone’s health and well-being,” said Adam Fox, civic arts manager for the Town of Normal.

The theater has been closed since March 13 and resumed operations in October until shutting down again as COVID cases increased.

Masks are required at all times in the theater. Concessions will not be available.

Call 309-454-9720 for more information.

