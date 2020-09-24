Normal Theater to open with global film festival, Halloween classics

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Spooky Halloween favorites will return to the big screen in October.

"We know the Normal Theater offers an important escape for many members of our community," Normal Civic Arts Manager Adam Fox said in a statement Thursday. "We are excited to welcome audiences back into the building."

The theater, which closed in-person screenings March 13, is opening with reduced capacity Oct. 1, just in time for the annual Manhattan Short Film Festival.

After the festival, the theater will begin showing Halloween classics, including "Beetlejuice," "Labyrinth," "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," and new independent horror films.

The theater will operate at a reduced capacity of 50 people with assigned seating to maintain social distancing. Seats may be selected upon ticket purchase.

Masks are required at all times, even when seated. Concessions will not be available for purchase, and outside food and beverage are prohibited.

The Manhattan Short Film Festival is an annual competitions featuring short films around the globe from Thursday through Oct. 31. Audience members will cast their vote for the best short film and actor at the end of the viewing.