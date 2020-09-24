Normal Theater to open with global film festival, Halloween classics

NORMAL — Spooky Halloween favorites will return to the big screen in October.
"We know the Normal Theater offers an important escape for many members of our community," Normal Civic Arts Manager Adam Fox said in a statement Thursday. "We are excited to welcome audiences back into the building."
The theater, which closed in-person screenings March 13, is opening with reduced capacity Oct. 1, just in time for the annual Manhattan Short Film Festival.
After the festival, the theater will begin showing Halloween classics, including "Beetlejuice," "Labyrinth," "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," and new independent horror films.
The theater will operate at a reduced capacity of 50 people with assigned seating to maintain social distancing. Seats may be selected upon ticket purchase.
Masks are required at all times, even when seated. Concessions will not be available for purchase, and outside food and beverage are prohibited.
The Manhattan Short Film Festival is an annual competitions featuring short films around the globe from Thursday through Oct. 31. Audience members will cast their vote for the best short film and actor at the end of the viewing.
Nine finalists were selected from 971 entries from 54 countries. The Normal Theater will hold showings at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 through 4, and at 3 p.m. Oct. 3 and 4. Tickets can be purchased at the box office 30 minutes prior to the show, or online at normaltheater.com.
Tickets are $7 general admission and $5 for students. The theater is not accepting cash in an effort to further reduce contact.
The theater will continue offering online movie screenings. People can view online movie screening times at the theater's website.
Jake and 'Just Jack': 21 celebrities with ties to Bloomington-Normal
Colton Underwood
Cloris Leachman
Pokey LaFarge
David Foster Wallace
Jane Lynch
Craig Robinson
Sean Hayes
Gary Cole
Cecilia Suárez
Gary Sinise
John Malkovich
Judith Ivey
Kevin Dunn
Richard Jenkins
Laurie Metcalf
Jake from State Farm
Frankie Faison
Chris Harding
Terry Kinney
Suzy Bogguss
McLean Stevenson
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!