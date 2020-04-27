Vogel: ERA debate of long ago can still provoke passion

In state legislatures across the nation and in the media, they were gladiators. Yet they had never met face-to-face.

“I found her cross and disagreeable,” Schlafly, now 88, told me last week. Schlafly still does a daily radio commentary that airs on 500 radio stations.

When she and Friedan arrived at the studio that day, the temperature seemed to drop 10 degrees. They didn’t shake hands. They didn’t exchange pleasantries during commercials and news breaks as most political combatants do. Their sneers were silent.

At one point on the air, Friedan told Schlafly, “I’d like to burn you at the stake. I consider you a traitor to your sex. I consider you an Aunt Tom.”

“That,” Schlafly responded, “just shows how intemperate you and your followers are. Why won’t you women libbers accept that most women are happy being a wife and mother?”

Friedan wore a pants suit, a frown and no makeup. Schlafly wore a dress and makeup. A bright smile would appear each time she called Friedan “honey.” That almost provoked a hair-pulling match. Schlafly wore hers up, Friedan wore hers down.