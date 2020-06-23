BCPA’s summer virtual concert series starts streaming July 2
BCPA's summer virtual concert series starts streaming July 2

BLOOMINGTON — A summer virtual concert series is coming to the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, beginning July 2.

“This seven-week virtual concert series will be a showcase for local talent,” said Jim Mack, performing arts center manager in a press release.

The streamed concerts will be available on the BCPA’s social media platforms found at ArtsBlooming.org and beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2.

Opening the series will be Brushville, country rock band, and then the following artists on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.:

  • July 9 – Last Call Band (rock and R&B)
  • July 16 - Sarah Quah Band (rock, country, R&B)
  • July 23 – Soft Spoken (funk, jazz, R&B, soul)
  • July 30 – 3rd Street Down (blues, R&B, rock)
  • Aug. 6 – Disorganizer (jazz, unique instrumental music)
  • Aug. 13 – Heartland Jazz Orchestra 

 

