Central Illinois artists painted instruments to support performing arts. Here's how you can buy one.

BLOOMINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic was more than 50 years in the future when Bob Dylan penned a lyric that could well describe its effect on the performing arts: "I have no one to meet; And the ancient empty street's too dead for dreaming."

As he wrote the 1965 hit "Tambourine Man," Dylan likely did not imagine that his face, painted on the eponymous instrument, would someday help to support the struggling arts.

Nonetheless, both scenarios have intersected in an exhibit at the McLean County Arts Center to promote a fundraiser aimed at benefiting the Illinois Symphony Orchestra.

The display, "Art Strings and Tambourines," features more than a dozen violins and tambourines decorated and painted by a cast of local artists. It runs in the center's Doland Gallery now until Feb. 13.

Each instrument will be auctioned online at ilsymphony.org. Bidding begins Feb. 1.