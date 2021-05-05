Chicago announces concert series for fully vaccinated

Chicago will host a series of concerts for those who get vaccinated against COVID-19, the city announced Wednesday.

The series is scheduled to kick off May 22 in Hyde Park with performances by DJ Ron Trent and Duane Powell. The Silver Room, which used to host an annual block party in Chicago, is a partner in the first concert.

To attend, concertgoers must have received the final dose of a two-dose vaccine or a single-dose vaccine on or before May 8. The city said each concert will be ticketed, and attendees must bring their CDC vaccination card and a matching photo ID. Tickets will be distributed via Eventbrite, designated vaccination sites and will call.

Tickets for the May 22 concert are scheduled to be released at noon May 11 at thesilverroom.com. Tickets will also be made available to those who get vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot May 8 at Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 S. Indiana Ave. Appointments are not required, but preferred and can be scheduled at https://rebrand.ly/MusicSeries.

Chicago public health officials hope more opportunities and incentives to get the vaccine will improve the COVID-19 vaccination rate. About one-third of Illinois’ population is fully vaccinated, according to Tuesday’s data. Additional dates and performers in the Protect Chicago Music Series will be announced in the coming weeks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0