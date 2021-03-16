Cubs announce 2021 summer dates for Wrigley Field concerts postponed because of COVID

The Cubs have rescheduled a slate of Wrigley Field concerts for this summer, including Lady Gaga, Guns N’ Roses and Chris Stapleton shows that were supposed to be held last year.

There were no concerts at Wrigley Field in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, and live music has yet to return to the city in a big way. The Cubs are honoring previously purchased tickets and selling tickets for the following concerts:

>> The Chris Stapleton show on July 17, 2021, originally scheduled for Aug. 29, 2020

>> The Guns N’ Roses show on July 21, 2021, originally scheduled for July 26, 2020

>> The Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer on Aug. 15, 2021, originally scheduled for Aug. 13, 2020

>> The Lady Gaga show on Aug. 27, 2021, originally scheduled for Aug. 14, 2020

>> The Def Leppard and M\u00f6tley Crüe show on Aug. 29, 2021, originally scheduled for Aug. 28, 2020

>> The Maroon 5 show on Aug. 30, 2021, originally scheduled for June 13, 2020