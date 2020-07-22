Drive-in theaters hosting Blake Shelton concert

Harroun said hosting a concert in this format is a good idea. “Most drive-ins in the United States are located in rural areas where we’re basically far away from anything large,” he said.

Gibson City is approximately 1 hour, 10 minutes northeast of Decatur. It's also an hour away from larger cities, including Peoria, Bloomington, and Champaign. “We’re really far from where you see the big acts,” Harroun said.

Popular groups, such as Shelton, often perform as part of festivals, many of which have been cancelled. Drive-ins allow fans the opportunity to see a show using social distancing.

“It’s the best possible place to be,” Harroun said. “Any live performance where you go, there’s going to be large amounts of people. It’s not going to be a safe environment with the current COVID-19 pandemic going on.”

Drive-in theaters are ideal for social distancing. Each vehicle parked at Harvest Moon Drive-in is approximately 12 feet apart, according to Harroun. Staff at the venue are also following the Center for Disease Control guidelines. They have designated employees at each food stand area. Customers are also allowed to bring their own food and drink for a fee.

Hand sanitizers are located throughout the venue.