Illinois Symphony cancels spring concerts in Bloomington and Springfield

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Symphony Orchestra has canceled the March 20 spring concert in Bloomington and March 21 concert in Springfield because of precautions due to the coronavirus.

The symphony has canceled or postponed all events for the next 30 days.

Events canceled are:

Concert chats on Tuesday at the Bloomington Country Club; meet the musician with Itamar Zorman and music director Ken Lam; spring celebration concert March 20 at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, along with concert comments and post-concert reception; and the spring concert March 21 at the University of Illinois at Springfield Performing Arts Center, along with concert comments and post-concert reception.

Events postponed are:

The Make Music Instrument Petting Zoo, March 28, from 10 to noon at the Children’s Discovery Museum, Normal; and the Around the Town concert at 3 p.m. March 29 at Moses Montefiore Temple Bloomington.

For ticketed performances and events, you may: