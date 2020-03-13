Illinois Symphony cancels spring concerts in Bloomington and Springfield
0 comments
editor's pick

Illinois Symphony cancels spring concerts in Bloomington and Springfield

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
031220-blm-lif-illinoissymphonyorchestra1

Violinist Itamar Zorman was to be the featured soloist for the Illinois Symphony Orchestra's Spring Celebration at 7:30 p.m. March 20 at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.  This event and others have been canceled.

 Jiyang Chen, For The Pantagraph

BLOOMINGTON —  The  Illinois Symphony Orchestra has canceled the March 20 spring concert in Bloomington and March 21 concert  in Springfield because of precautions due to the coronavirus.

The symphony has canceled or postponed all events for the next 30 days. 

Events canceled are:

Concert chats on Tuesday at the Bloomington Country Club; meet the musician with Itamar Zorman and music director Ken Lam; spring celebration concert March 20 at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, along with concert comments and post-concert reception; and the spring concert March 21 at the University of Illinois at Springfield Performing Arts Center, along with concert comments and post-concert reception.

Events postponed are:

The Make Music Instrument Petting Zoo,  March 28, from 10 to noon at the Children’s Discovery Museum, Normal; and the Around the Town concert at 3 p.m. March 29 at Moses Montefiore Temple Bloomington.

For ticketed performances and events, you may:

• Donate your ticket(s) or fee. You will receive a receipt for your tax-deductible donation. Email the Illinois Symphony Orchestra at info@ilsymphony.org or call 800-401-7222.

• Exchange your tickets for the final performance of the 2019–2020 season on May 1 in Bloomington or May 2 in Springfield. Ticket exchanges are free. Please contact the BCPA ticket office at 309-434-2777 or UIS ticket office at 217-206-6160 during business hours.

• For other options and questions, email the Illinois Symphony Orchestra at info@ilsymphony.org or call 800-401-7222.

The Illinois Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director Ken Lam, is Central Illinois’ largest professional orchestra.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Houston Livestock and Rodeo will be shut down
Music

Houston Livestock and Rodeo will be shut down

  • Updated

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors, will be canceled about halfway through its run as a precaution against the new coronavirus, city and county officials said Wednesday.

+16
Coronavirus brings entertainment world to a standstill
Music

Coronavirus brings entertainment world to a standstill

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — The entertainment industry prepared Thursday for an unprecedented shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, canceling upcoming movies, suspending all Broadway performances and scuttling concert tours until it's safe to welcome crowds back.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News