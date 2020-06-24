Livingston County Concert Association fall performances postponed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PONTIAC — All 2020 fall performances scheduled by the Livingston County Concert Association have been postponed, it was announced Wednesday.

Rod Patterson, president of the association, was notified by Allied Concert Services that two fall concerts scheduled for the 2020/2021 season have been moved to fall 2021. Three concerts originally scheduled for winter and spring 2021 will proceed.

The concert services said the move was made now for safety reasons and because the group had yet to begin a membership campaign which usually occurs before the fall shows begin and artists needed time to prepare to tour.

Patterson said in a release that the Livingston concert association will be scheduling a membership drive for the winter and spring season this fall when it has assurances that the tentative schedule can proceed.

The last concert of the 2019/2020 season — "Sundae and Mr. Goessel" — is being rescheduled for May 2021, Patterson said. Guest tickets for postponed events can be used for future concerts.

