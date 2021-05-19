Lollapalooza bands to be announced Wednesday

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza will return to Grant Park at full capacity July 29-Aug. 1, organizers announced Tuesday, ending months of speculation about whether Chicago’s largest music festival would be canceled again because of COVID-19. This year’s lineup is set to be revealed at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with tickets going on sale two hours later.

Lollapalooza typically welcomes 100,000 daily attendees to see more than 170 acts perform across eight stages. This year, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result is required to attend. For festgoers who are not fully vaccinated, a negative test result must be obtained up to 24 hours before entry. Organizers said they will detail the festival entry process in early July.

“The easiest way, by far, if you want to attend Lollapalooza is to get vaccinated now. You’re going to be hearing some more in the days to come about ways in which we may tie Lollapalooza tickets to opportunities for vaccination,” Arwady said during a Tuesday news conference. “And, certainly, I want to thank the folks who are organizing here for their willingness to say, We want to bring this festival back. We want to bring it back big, and we want to bring it back in the safest way that we can, which really is around encouraging people to get vaccinated.”