Lollapalooza co-founder wants fest to be held in Chicago this year ‘in one capacity or another’

Lollapalooza co-founder Perry Farrell said in a new interview he hopes Chicago’s largest music festival will be held here “in early August in one capacity or another.”

“If we can all stay on course, get vaccinated, stay socially distanced and masked up, maybe — please, God, maybe — we’ll get to go to Chicago in early August in one capacity or another. If it’s not a giant Lollapalooza, it might be a half-capacity Lollapalooza or no Lollapalooza maybe. But I want there to be a Lollapalooza in some capacity so bad,” Farrell, the frontman for Jane’s Addiction, told iHeartRadio’s Jason Rockman in an interview posted online Saturday.

“But we can only respond to the people. If the people are getting it right and we’re flattening out and we’re going away from COVID infections, there’s hope. And I’m building for that. You know, I listen to Joe Biden when he thinks July 4 could be the first time we have a small celebration. I’m gonna say then my first small celebration will be in August, and I wanna have it in Chicago.”