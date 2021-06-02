Lollapalooza daily schedule released, single-day tickets on sale

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza organizers released the daily 2021 festival schedule Wednesday, with less than two months until music lovers are set to descend on Grant Park. Single-day general admission tickets are scheduled went on sale for $130 at noon.

Four-day general admission tickets ($375) are still available to see more than 160 performances across eight stages from July 29 to Aug. 1. The headliners break down like this: Miley Cyrus on Thursday, July 29; Tyler, the Creator, on Friday, July 30; Post Malone on Saturday, July 31; and Foo Fighters for the Sunday, Aug. 1 finale.

City officials announced the return of Lollapalooza last month after the 2020 edition and other in-person Chicago music festivals were canceled because of the coronavirus. Organizers expect to once again welcome 100,000 attendees each day of the festival. The entry process is slated to be detailed next month.

Here’s a look at the daily lineup.

July 29

Miley Cyrus, Illenium, Kaytranada, Playboi Carti, Black Pumas, Steve Aoki, Jimmy Eat World, Saint Jhn, All Time Low, Tchami, Dominic Fike, Kim Petras, Cash Cash, Oliver Tree, Ashe, LP, Olivia O’Brien, Orville Peck, Flo Milli, Dayglow, Slowthai, SayMyName, Dombresky, Ed Maverick, Max, Clever, Goth Babe, Justin Jay, Almost Monday, Ant Clemons, Night Lovell, Aly & AJ, Blossom, Sebastian Paul, Absofacto, Lauren Sanderson, Taylor Janzen, Christian French, Julian LaMadrid, Hoko, Migrant Motel, Tristan Simone

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

July 30

Tyler, The Creator, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Suicideboys, Lauv, Giveon, Jauz, Subtronics, Omar Apollo, Arizona Zervas, Jacob Banks, White Reaper, AG Club, Boy Pablo, Elohim, Mick Jenkins, Grandson, Cam, Tobi Lou, Dabin, Riot Ten, Wooli, Emotional Oranges, Black Pistol Fire, Gus Dapperton, Jawny, Tai Verdes, Rookie, Level Up, Mob Rich, Njomza, Renforshort, Contradash, Mothica, Kenny Mason, Payday, Jake Wesley Rogers, Sa-Roc, Elephant Heart, Chomppa, Brownies & Lemonade All Stars

July 31

Post Malone, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Limp Bizkit, Trippie Redd, Slander, Young the Giant, Freddie Gibbs, Angels & Airwaves, Mt. Joy, Iann Dior, Marc Rebillet, Whitney, Oliver Heldens, Tate McRae, Cautious Clay, Bia, Trevor Daniel, TNGHT, Cavetown, Drama, Lost Kings, Hinds, Porches, Jessia, Cannons, Vintage Culture, CID, The Backseat Lovers, Michigander, Glove, Joy Oladokun, VNSSA, Laundry Day, Sophie Cates, Rence, Kid Quill, Phem, Serena Isioma, Jac Ross, Charm La’Donna, Jake Duby

Aug. 1

Foo Fighters, DaBaby, Brockhampton, Modest Mouse, Young Thug, Alison Wonderland, Brittany Howard, Band of Horses, Dermot Kennedy, Surfaces, The Front Bottoms, Big Wild, Yellow Claw, EarthGang, Rico Nasty, JPEGMafia, Peekaboo, Princess Nokia, Flipp Dinero, Mxmtoon, Toosii, Noga Erez, Sullivan King, RMR, Peach Tree Rascals, Elderbrook, JXDN, Dr. Fresch, Sir Chloe, William Black, LP Giobbi, Chiiild, Nez, Ant Saunders, Riz La Vie, Sofia Valdes, Sarah Barrios, Neal Francis, Moore Kismet, Shy Carter, Ottto, The Aquadolls, Radkey

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0