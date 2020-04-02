McLean County history museum partners on quarantine concerts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History is partnering with PT.FWD and Chicago's Experimental Sound Studio on The Quarantine Concerts.

The platform allows experimental musicians and artists to share work and receive donations during the COVID-19 crisis. Artists receive 100% of the proceeds from donations received during the performances. PT.FWD is an independent non-profit program that presents arts and cultural programming in Bloomington-Normal.

Performances on April 11 will emphasize artists with a connection to Central Illinois. In addition to the donations received during the performance, pt.fwd will match the first $50 of donations.

The schedule for the free streaming event will be posted later this week on the museum's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/216750582740805/?active_tab=about

The event link is https://ess.org/the-quarantine-concerts.