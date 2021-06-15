 Skip to main content
Music festival returns to Uptown Normal

Several art, music, and cultural festivals are scheduled to make their return in Bloomington-Normal following a year of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NORMAL — A free music festival with artists from across Central Illinois is returning.

Make Music Normal is planned in uptown Normal, with bands performing 5-10 p.m. Sept. 10 and 1-10 p.m. on Sept. 11. The festival is free, family-oriented event celebration local and regional artists and musicians of all levels.

“Make Music Normal is about engaging with music,” Adam Fox, Normal civic arts manager, said in a statement. “Festival-goers can enjoy great performances, but what sets this event apart is the chance for them to try something for the first time … whether it’s playing an instrument, singing in a group or learning choreography.

"We hope attendees discover something they love and how they can keep at it after the festival is over.”

This year Matthew Curry, Bloomington native and blues artists, is scheduled as the Sept. 11 headlining act.  

062418-blm-loc-1music (copy)

From left, Sugar Rush members Jane Folliard, Jamie Rago, Therese Bueno and Payton Orozco perform June 23, 2018, during Make Music Normal in uptown Normal. 

Returning artists include Chicago Farmer & the Field Notes, Dan Hubbard with Matthew Pittman, Alabama Getaway Feat. Edward David Anderson, Disorganizer, Glenn Wilson & Friends, Straight Answer Jazz Trio, Taylor Steele & the Love Preachers, V8 Vast Change and Wayward Motel.

Normal aimed to schedule artists who were set to perform during the 2020 Make Music Normal festival, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year the town will also hold open mic and sit-in sessions for artists interested in performing. Those interested in performing should visit the the Make Music Normal Facebook page or uptownormal.com.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

