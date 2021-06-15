Music festival returns to Uptown Normal

Make Music Normal is planned in uptown Normal, with bands performing 5-10 p.m. Sept. 10 and 1-10 p.m. on Sept. 11. The festival is free, family-oriented event celebration local and regional artists and musicians of all levels.
“Make Music Normal is about engaging with music,” Adam Fox, Normal civic arts manager, said in a statement. “Festival-goers can enjoy great performances, but what sets this event apart is the chance for them to try something for the first time … whether it’s playing an instrument, singing in a group or learning choreography.
"We hope attendees discover something they love and how they can keep at it after the festival is over.”
This year Matthew Curry, Bloomington native and blues artists, is scheduled as the Sept. 11 headlining act.
Returning artists include Chicago Farmer & the Field Notes, Dan Hubbard with Matthew Pittman, Alabama Getaway Feat. Edward David Anderson, Disorganizer, Glenn Wilson & Friends, Straight Answer Jazz Trio, Taylor Steele & the Love Preachers, V8 Vast Change and Wayward Motel.
Normal aimed to schedule artists who were set to perform during the 2020 Make Music Normal festival, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
