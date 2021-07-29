Nelly concert canceled in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — The Nelly concert set for Aug. 7 at the Corn Crib Stadium in Normal has been canceled.

The Castle Theatre announced the news via Facebook Thursday afternoon.

"We regret to announce that due to unforeseen circumstances the August 7th show with Nelly is canceled," The Castle Theatre said in a statement via Facebook.

Rory O'Connor from The Castle Theatre said they don't have any other details at this time.

"Things like this typically happen when scheduling conflicts arise," he said.

For questions regarding ticket refunds, contact events@thecastletheatre.com.

