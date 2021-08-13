North Mississippi Allstars dazzle fans in downtown Bloomington Saturday night

BLOOMINGTON — The cross streets of Main and Jefferson rocked out loud Saturday evening at a live concert in downtown Bloomington.

"As you can see, it's already an eclectic mix," Bloomington's John Denight said of the crowd before the show started.

He said he was excited for the North Mississippi Allstars to perform, adding they were as "close as you can get to The Allman Brothers Band playing just the blues."

The four-time Grammy-nominated North Mississippi Allstars was created in 1996 and includes brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson. The band has 10 studio albums.

Mike Taylor came out from Ridge Farm for the Allstars. He said he's seen the band 10 or 11 times before.

"They're unique," he said. "They're hard to describe."

Taylor said the Allstars grew up "in a small little town with a few little churches. Real Southern rock."

Taylor said he ran into Cody Dickinson the last time he saw the Allstars perform, and added that the two Dickinson brothers got to play with a lot of old-time blues musicians with their dad, Jim Dickinson.

Denight said he saw the band on TV a few years ago. Then, when he heard they were coming to Bloomington, "I was like, really? That's impressive," he said.

Events like the Saturdays on the Square concert series are encouraging people to come back to downtown Bloomington, Denight said.

"Today, it was like the good old days of downtown Bloomington," he said.

Fred Bruner, of Clinton, said he thought it was going to be a pretty good show.

"I've heard about these concerts, but I haven't had a chance to come here before," he said, adding the weather Saturday night was "perfect."

Nick Bergman said before the show that he drove three hours from Salem to visit family in the Bloomington-Normal area.

"We're always looking for something to do," he said. "Sometimes it's hard to find things to do with the grandkids."

Bergman said he hadn't seen the Allstars play before, but he was "ready to get surprised."

"I got high hopes," he said.

Nashville-based band DeeOhGee opened for the Allstars on Saturday. Their guitarist and vocalist, Matthew Paige, said he was looking forward to performing, adding it's "just going to be like jumping in a hot tub with your friends.

"It's hot and ready to go."

Pantagraph Media, The Castle Theatre and the City of Bloomington launched the Saturdays on the Square concert series July 24 with a performance by “American Idol” contestant Althea Grace.

The bands Cordovas and The Great Peacock played July 31. Kalu and the Electronic Joint are scheduled to perform Sept. 4.

