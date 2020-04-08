Online concert series to benefit B-N Boys & Girls Club

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — The Friends of the BCPA, city of Bloomington and Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal are starting a multi-week online concert series beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday on Facebook Live. Singer Chris Clemens will be the first performer.

"Your Dinner & Our Show" will raise money to help feed and engage area youth during COVID-19 pandemic.

Local artists will provide a 30-minute virtual show from their residences, beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, during April. The Facebook Live stream is hosted through BCPA and Friends of the BCPA Facebook pages.

“The Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal team is doing great work with their BGCBN Virtual Club Experience as well as providing lunches and food boxes to area youth and families,” said BPA Development Manager Cara Peterson. "The Your Dinner & Our Show concert series is a great way to entertain plus educate Central Illinois about these much valued programs that help support our friends and neighbors.”