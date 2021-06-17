Pantagraph launches free concert series in downtown Bloomington 🎵 🎸🎤

BLOOMINGTON — Pantagraph Media and The Castle Theatre are launching a free outdoor concert series in partnership with the city of Bloomington, it was announced Thursday.

“Summer and live music festivals just go together,” said Dan Adams, president and director for Pantagraph Media. “People are so eager to get outside and listen to great bands.”

The series, called Saturdays on the Square, is planned at North Main and East Jefferson streets, in front of The Pantagraph’s offices.

Performing will be:

“American Idol” contestant Althea Grace on July 24

Cordovas and the Great Peacock on July 31

North Mississippi Allstars on Aug. 14

Kalu and the Electronic Joint on Sept. 4

The concerts start at 7 p.m., with seating starting at 6 p.m.

“As part of downtown Bloomington, we are thrilled to work with Rory O’Connor of The Castle Theatre to help bring these amazing national acts to our community, literally right outside our door. And it was critical to both of us that these concerts be free to the public,” Adams said in a statement.

“With no ticket revenue to offset the cost of these shows, we are extremely grateful for the generosity of our sponsors who are helping make these concerts possible. And because of the quality of the bands and the expenses associated with producing four concerts, we are hoping that other businesses will join us in supporting the local music scene,” Adams said.

The series had been in the works but was sidelined by COVID, organizers said.

"Over the long winter — the dark winter — we got together with the city to see if we could really use this as a bit of a celebration after coming out of the pandemic," Castle Theatre owner Rory O'Connor told The Pantagraph. "We were pretty nervous about the timeline; we didn't know when the all-clear flag would be waved, as far as gatherings and so forth."

O'Connor said their mission is to create another destination in downtown Bloomington as COVID recovery continues.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Saturdays on the Square WHERE: Museum Square, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington WHEN: Seating starts at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m. July 24, Althea Grace

July 31, Cordovas and the Great Peacock

August 14, North Mississippi Allstars

Sept. 4, Kalu and the Electronic Joint Sponsorship opportunities Interested in becoming a sponsor for this free concert series? WGLT, Remax Rising, CEFCU, Crunch Fitness and Tentac Enterprises are among the committed sponsors so far. Those interested in becoming a sponsor may reach out to Dan Adams at 563-723-1753.

"A lot of downtown restaurants and businesses have suffered with this pandemic, too," O'Connor said. "One of the goals with the city and The Pantagraph is to get people downtown, and maybe downtown early to shop, or staying downtown after — just be a bit of an engine for activity down there."

The Castle Theatre will also operate beverage stations.

"Lawn chairs are certainly being promoted, so bring your own chair," O'Connor said. "Hopefully the bands get the crowd going and people like to be on their feet, dancing around."

