Rock the Farm fundraiser for Easterseals online

Rock the Farm

BLOOMINGTON — The seventh annual Rock the Farm 2020 fundraising event to benefit Easterseals will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. June 19 from The Castle Theatre, Bloomington.

The concert will be double headlined by Chicago Farmer and The Way Down Wanderers streaming live from The Castle Theatre, with guest opener, The Home Fires, streaming remotely.

Rock the Farm 2020 is produced by Team Alex to finance and sustain cerebral visual impairment treatment at Easterseals Central Illinois. Team Alex raises funds in honor of 13-year-old Alex Camacho, who has received services from Easterseals since he was an infant.

Originally planned as a live event for August, the benefit was transitioned to a livestream platform in June to ensure a safe, family friendly platform to fundraise for Easterseals Central Illinois in this critical time of need and to support the local music scene.

For more details on the livestream event and tickets, visit www.GoTeamAlex.com or email rockthefarmteamalex@gmail.com.

