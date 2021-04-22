State Fair opening-night band cancels

The rock band Staind — best known for its songs "It's Been a While" and "Something to Remind You" — will no longer perform Aug. 12, on the opening day of the fair. The band, which features lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, cancelled its scheduled performance citing a scheduling conflicts.

"We are disappointed that Staind will not be a part of our 2021 grandstand lineup," said State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon. "We are working on filling the spot and can assure you the grandstand will be rocking on opening night."

The State Fair will take place Aug. 12-22 in Springfield and all COVID-19 protocols in effect at that time will be followed.

Tickets for all other previously announced shows are still on sale via Ticketmaster. Should the fair be canceled as a result of the pandemic, those who purchase tickets will receive a full refund.

— Thursday, August 12: TBD

— Friday, August 13: Kane Brown with Restless Road

— Saturday, August 14: Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias