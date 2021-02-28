This long-running Illinois music festival is postponed again -- but only to August 2021

CHILLICOTHE — Summer Camp 2021 is being postponed from Memorial Day weekend to August.

The new dates will be Aug. 20-22, with a "pre-party kickoff" set for Aug. 19, according to Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment, the festival's promoter.

The delay in the festival that draws as many as 20,000 people to Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe each year is because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets to the festival include a $1.50 fee that Goldberg uses to fund a series of annual community grants to Chillicothe-area organizations. More than $250,000 has been given since the inception of the Summer Camp Community Contribution Fund.

"We realize that Memorial Day Weekend isn't going to be feasible at this point, and we're excited to look towards the future and gather once again in late August to celebrate life, love, and music," the promoter said in a news release announcing the new dates. "We are again happy to say that the vast majority of our lineup is able to move with us and join us in August for our 20th anniversary celebration. We will be releasing an updated lineup soon so stay tuned for more information on that and also details on refunds for any current ticket holders who will not be able to join us for the new dates.