Vaccine proof or negative COVID test required at Normal concert

NORMAL — Jason Isbell, who is scheduled to play in Normal on Aug. 21, is requiring fans attending his concerts to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

"If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play," he posted on Twitter Monday morning.

The four-time Grammy winner is booked to play The Corn Crib as part of the “Distanced at the Diamond” summer concert series.

Rory O'Connor, the general manager for the Castle Theatre and one of the main sponsors for the concert, said that conversations about the issue started with management on Friday.

"We want the show so we are going to have to comply with the artists wishes" O'Connor said.

The show was put together six months ago. The venue previously announced pod seating and other social distancing measures.

"I was talking to a friend in St. Louis, a lot of venues down there are going to require vaccine proof. We're still observing and trying to make decisions on the fly like everybody else here as well as with other shows coming up" O'Connor said.

The Castle Theater will be sending out an email to current ticket holders to make them aware of the requirement and give them until Friday at midnight to obtain a refund. The announcement will also be posted to social media.

"Hopefully, most of the ticket holders are vaccinated already, but it remains to be seen what kind of impact we're looking at right now" O'Connor said. "We had a guy call who was happy about the announcement and wanted to buy a ticket, it's kind of a mixed bag for people."

