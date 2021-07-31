Watch now: A 2nd weekend of music fills downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — There's just something about live music outdoors in the summer, said Terry Koch, 64, who came to downtown Bloomington for Saturdays on the Square.

"It's a gorgeous day just to come out and listen to music and get out of the house," said Koch, of Bloomington.

Music reverberated across downtown blocks from a stage positioned at North Main and East Jefferson streets for the second Saturday in a row. The inaugural free music series is sponsored by Pantagraph Media, The Castle Theatre and the City of Bloomington. Saturday's event featured the Nashville bands Great Peacock and Cordovas.

In the front of the crowd was Linda Chandler Bausman, 74, from Rensselaer, Indiana, who first saw Great Peacock at a Chicago bar. She said she attends their concerts every chance she gets.

"They're on their way to top," she said.

Rohit Bhatti, 28, heard about the concert from his older sister.

"I think the series is great because a lot of people can join and research the band and other shows they have coming up and help get their name out there," he said.

The series kicked off July 24 with a concert by “American Idol” contestant Althea Grace, and featured sporadic showers.

Saturday night, temperatures were much more mild, with crowds wearing long-sleeved shirts in lawn chairs on the street and the McLean County History Museum grass.

"I just want to welcome everyone officially to the Museum of History, Museum Square," museum Executive Director Julie Emig told the crowd at the start of the concert. "We are the heartbeat of downtown. We love the live music. We’re glad it’s not gonna rain tonight. We’re gonna have a great time."

After various COVID-related restrictions, said Mansi Tulsen, 34, "it's a nice initiative because there are things missing to do in the area."

The series continues with North Mississippi Allstars on Aug. 14 and Kalu and the Electronic Joint on Sept. 4.

Dan Adams, Pantagraph director of local sales and marketing, said: "We are so excited to be downtown and putting on this show for the Bloomington-Normal community. We are thrilled for the participation of sponsors. They really made this happen."

