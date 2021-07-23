 Skip to main content
Watch now: Althea Grace opens Saturdays on the Square series in Bloomington

Althea Grace on Saturday will get to perform her newest single “Saturday Morning” for the first time with her full band in front of a live audience in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON — It’s been a long year and eight months for Althea Grace, who on Saturday will get to perform her newest single “Saturday Morning” for the first time with her full band in front of a live audience in Bloomington.

The 2021 "American Idol" contestant from Algonquin has played in Bloomington “a good handful” of times, and credits the city as an important place that helped jumpstart her career.

“The Castle Theatre and the Bloomington music scene was actually like one of multiple scenes that got me going and got me into music,” Grace said in a recent interview with The Pantagraph. “Nick LeRoy, who booked me, was giving me gigs since I was a child and he had a lot of faith in me when I was just starting out.”

Saturday’s free concert hosted by Pantagraph Media, The Castle Theatre and the City of Bloomington — kicking off the Saturdays on the Square concert series — will be Grace’s first larger live show since November 2019 when she played a show with Edward David Anderson at Hey Nonny in Arlington Heights.

Grace, 22, moved to Los Angeles about a month before COVID-19 closed venues and canceled concerts across the nation.

Since then, the singer and guitarist said much of her time quarantining was spent writing new songs. In fact, Grace said she wrote “too many to count.”

“I could probably put out multiple albums right now if I just recorded them all,” she said.

She has done some small gigs in Los Angeles recently as COVID-19 restrictions loosened, but for the most part throughout the pandemic she did live-streaming from home.

Bass player Janis Wallin and drummer Mikey Schroeder will join Grace on stage at North Main and East Jefferson streets, in front of The Pantagraph’s offices, for a 7 p.m. concert Saturday. Seating opens at 6 p.m.

“I’m playing with my band again, which I’m really excited about,” Grace said. “I haven’t played with or seen these guys in a year and a half, so I’m just really excited to have that energy back, play electric guitar – just have the whole thing again.”

It will be the first time fans can hear “a few” of her new songs live.

Downtown series

Grace also released the single “Stay Here Now” in April.

That was two weeks before her most recent release of “Saturday Morning,” which she said during her "American Idol" audition is about “all those mundane things that you do every day with your kids or the people you love that you kind of don’t realize that you miss until you can’t do them anymore.”

Grace’s 2-year-old daughter had liver failure over a year ago, and doctors told Grace that her daughter had just a few days to live.

Her daughter received a liver transplant six days after her diagnosis and “is doing great” since.

With a rock and blues-inspired pop style of music, Grace finished in the top 40 of "American Idol," and said the experience was a big jolt to her career.

“I met some of my now-favorite people and get to be friends with all these really incredible musicians. It’s just been a really cool launching point for my career,” Grace said. “I was sitting around doing nothing during the pandemic just like hoping one day that I could start it back up again, and that kind of gave me a way to get some momentum going in my career while we were still in this.”

Grace will return to Bloomington again this year when she opens for Wilco Sept. 11 at The Castle Theatre.

