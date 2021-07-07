Watch now: Blues Traveler, Nelly and Wilco to play Bloomington-Normal this summer

NORMAL — Turn up the speakers and get ready to rock out with a jam-packed lineup heading to The Castle Theatre and the Corn Crib stadium.

A variety of genres from country to hip-hop and blues are planned starting this weekend, a big reversal from last summer, when venues were shuttered because of COVID.

"We've got a really great lineup," said Nick LeRoy, owner of Bloomington-based NTL Productions, which partners with venues to bring live entertainment to Bloomington-Normal. "We're really kicking it into gear this fall.

"I've never felt so good about our future, not even just for live entertainment, but as people start to gather in large groups and enjoy things that we care about."

This weekend kicks off the first of the summer concert series Distanced at the Diamond at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, with performances from Blues Traveler and JJ Grey & Mofro at 7 p.m. Saturday night.

The next in the series is hip-hop artist Nelly, who celebrates 20 years since the release of his Diamond album "Country Grammar", which has sold over 10 million copies in the U.S., on Aug 7; and four-time Grammy winner Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on Aug. 21.

Upcoming performances at Castle Theatre to look out for as tickets go on sale are Frankie Beverly & Maze Review, performing at July 23; Arlo McKinley, performing July 30; and Pop Evil, performing Aug. 4.

On Sept. 11 the Castle Theatre will celebrate its 10th anniversary in downtown Bloomington with the Black Dirt Music Festival. This year's headlining performance is Wilco, an alternative rock band based in Chicago.

The festival, held outside the front lawn of The Castle Theatre, will feature other acts such as are Backyard Tire Fire, Chicago Farmer & the Fieldnotes, and Althea Grace.

More information on the festival and artists can be found at blackdirtmusic.com.

“I’m excited about all the shows that we're bringing," said LeRoy. "It’s a variety, a little bit of everything. I would say, Jason Isbell is a big one for us. Not only that, I think number one of the summer is going to be the Wilco show.

“Wilco has been an iconic band of not only Illinois but of the Midwest for a long time. That’s a big booking for us.”

LeRoy started NTL Production 12 years ago, working with venues to bring live entertainment to Bloomington-Normal and across the Midwest.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic cancelling all concerts and live performances, the production company has managed to steadily grow, said LeRoy.

Many of the summer and fall performances scheduled were booked months in advance under COVID restrictions, but LeRoy said NTL Productions has big plans for next summer. Though he couldn't give away details, he said he is excited for the future of live entertainment in McLean County.

"We've got nothing but high hopes for the future," said LeRoy. "There's been a lot happening. There's no shortage of entertainment in Bloomington-Normal, you just have to look for it."

Pantagraph Media and The Castle Theatre also are launching Saturdays on the Square, a free outdoor concert series in partnership with the city of Bloomington.

The lineup includes Althea Grace on July 24, Cordovas and the Great Peacock on July 31, North Mississippi Allstars on Aug. 14 and Kalu and the Electronic Joint on Sept. 4.

Music starts at 7 p.m. at North Main and East Jefferson streets in downtown Bloomington.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

