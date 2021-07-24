Watch now: Concert series draws crowd to downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — While Paige Kelch and Jacob Blankenship were eating dinner at Tony's Tacos and while Kelly and Glenn Wood shopped nearby at La La Boutique, the wheels were in motion.
Neither couple knew what was happening on the square in downtown Bloomington Saturday night. Both couples ended up heading that way to see what was going on.
An idea nearly a year in the making, Pantagraph Media and the Castle Theatre, in partnership with the City of Bloomington, launched the first of several shows in a summer-long series called Saturdays on the Square.
"This is kind of cool as a way to bring people together again," Kelch said. She and Blankenship sat on the edge of the museum square, which wasn't exactly where they'd planned to be that evening after dinner.
The spontaneity — going to dinner and ending up at a free concert — is something the couple missed during the shutdowns of COVID-19 last year.
"There was nothing going on," Kelch said. "There were no live bands or anything. People weren't going to restaurants."
Asked what she and Blankenship did for entertainment, she laughed.
"Sit at home and sit outside," she said. Being at Saturday's concert was "definitely an improvement."
The Woods agreed. Although Glen said he'd first heard of the concert via reading the newspaper then forgot, they were surprised when someone downtown told them about the concert.
Other acts lined up for later this summer include Cordovas and the Great Peacock on July 31; North Mississippi Allstars on Aug. 14; and Kalu and the Electronic Joint on Sept. 4.
Carol and Ron Vengston didn't necessarily care who played Saturday evening. Like dozens of others, they dotted the lawn of the McLean County History Museum, sitting in lawn chairs and grateful to have snagged a good seat.
They'd moved to the area about three years ago but, like so many, weren't able to do much last year. While no one artist in particular drew them to Saturday's concert, they came to it all the same.
"It's great to have concerts outside again and, now that COVID is over, to be out seeing people," Carol Vengston said. "We just wanted to come see what it is, enjoy the summer evening and listen to some music."
A number of downtown businesses stayed open late in conjunction with Saturday's event.
“We are so grateful to the Castle, the City of Bloomington and the many sponsors who have helped make this free concert series happen," Pantagraph director of local sales and marketing Dan Adams said. "Bloomington-Normal already has so much to offer residents, from restaurants, shopping and recreational facilities. And now events are coming back strong. We are excited to help bring back live music from nationally known artists to the streets of downtown Bloomington."
Opening act Leah Marlene performs at the Castle Theatre and Pantagraph Media's first Saturdays on the Square event on Saturday night in downtown Bloomington. Marlene is a 20-year-old singer/songwriter from Central Illinois who performs with her father, Derry Grehan, a songwriter and lead guitarist with the Canadian band Honeymoon Suite.
Althea Grace, headliner of the first Castle Theatre and Pantagraph Media Saturdays on the Square event, Facetimes with her daughter, Lennon, before the show. Saturdays on the Square is a free event held on the museum square in downtown Bloomington.
