Watch now: Concert series draws crowd to downtown Bloomington

Carol and Ron Vengston didn't necessarily care who played Saturday evening. Like dozens of others, they dotted the lawn of the McLean County History Museum, sitting in lawn chairs and grateful to have snagged a good seat.

They'd moved to the area about three years ago but, like so many, weren't able to do much last year. While no one artist in particular drew them to Saturday's concert, they came to it all the same.

"It's great to have concerts outside again and, now that COVID is over, to be out seeing people," Carol Vengston said. "We just wanted to come see what it is, enjoy the summer evening and listen to some music."

Crowds grew throughout the evening and Grace performed as sprinkles started to fall.

"It's Woodstock 2.0," she said as rain picked up.

A number of downtown businesses stayed open late in conjunction with Saturday's event.

“We are so grateful to the Castle, the City of Bloomington and the many sponsors who have helped make this free concert series happen," Pantagraph director of local sales and marketing Dan Adams said. "Bloomington-Normal already has so much to offer residents, from restaurants, shopping and recreational facilities. And now events are coming back strong. We are excited to help bring back live music from nationally known artists to the streets of downtown Bloomington."