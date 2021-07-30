Watch now: Great Peacock brings Americana style to Saturdays on the Square

BLOOMINGTON — Rock'n'roll and sometimes country, or somewhere in the middle, is how Great Peacock may describe itself to new listeners.

The Nashville-based Americana band blurs the lines between rock, country and a little bit of folk through its soulful lyrics and melodies in their third album, "Forever Worse Better."

“The album is mostly about whatever your own personal idea of success is and trying to strive for that,” said lead guitarist and singer Andrew Nelson. “There’s a lot of songs on there about dealing with depression, just finding simple happiness in life and learning how to be OK with our faults and trying to get better.

“The album was meant to be an inspiration. It has some dark moments, but it has some redeeming moments that take you out of the darkness and into something better.”

Great Peacock joins Cordovas — yet another Nashville-based American rock band — for the second installment of Saturdays on the Square, a free outdoor concert series in downtown Bloomington.

Saturdays on The Square is hosted by Pantagraph Media, The Castle Theatre and the City of Bloomington. All concerts are held on the museum square, 200 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington, with seating starting at 6 p.m. and music at 7 p.m.

Other shows in the lineup are North Mississippi Allstars on Aug. 14 and Kalu and the Electronic Join on Sept. 4.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Great Peacock got its start in 2013 primarily as a folk band. At the time, it was just Nelson and Blount Floyd, but after a few years Nelson said the two wanted to rock out even more as they spent time on the road.

Their latest album, released in October, was written before the coronavirus pandemic, but much of it was recorded at home outside of the studio. Despite pandemic-related challenges and losing out on touring, Great Peacock landed two of its songs on Americana Radio's Top 10 chart.

"Andrew is a force of nature when it comes to writing songs," said Frank Keith, bassist and backup vocalist with Great Peacock. He added that listeners will truly get to enjoy and relate to "the timeless rock-pop music tropes, love and loss, good times, bad times, isolation, and all those things."

Like many artists, Great Peacock is anxious to get back on the stage to perform for a live audience. Concertgoers can expect to have a great night listening to a mix of newer tunes from the band with some covers of well-known songs thrown in.

For the last two months Great Peacock has toured with Corodovas, giving fans an exciting show.

"It's been a blast," said Keith. "They're super fun. Our styles of music are just different enough, but they also just overlap enough that keeps the crowd engaged."

Of getting back on the road again, Nelson said, "It feels great."

He added, "For the most part, people are pretty much excited and happy to be back, and happy to be at shows."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.