Watch now: Illinois Symphony Orchestra launching Sunday at Six Recital Series

The Illinois Symphony Orchestra is Central Illinois’ largest professional orchestra serving over 30,000 community members with a budget of approximately $1.3 million. The ISO celebrates its 27th season of performances with concerts in both Springfield and Bloomington/Normal including symphony orchestra, chamber orchestra, pops concerts and Concerts for Kids.

The ISO, founded in 1993, is the consolidation of the Springfield Symphony and the Bloomington Normal Symphony. The ISO has won numerous awards including the Illinois Council of Orchestras' awards for Meritorious Service in Outstanding Programming, Community Service, and Community Event of the Year. The ISO has performed at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall during the tenure of Conductor Laureate Kenneth Kiesler and has made appearances at the Ravinia Festival, Millennium Park in Chicago and the Illinois State Fair.