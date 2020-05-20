Watch now: Illinois Symphony Orchestra launching Sunday at Six Recital Series

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Symphony Orchestra will launch a live Sunday at Six Recital Series from the ISO’s YouTube channel, beginning the last Sunday in May.
The series will begin at 6 p.m. on May 31 and will run through Sunday, June 28. Each recital will be followed by Coda Conversations via Zoom with Music Director Ken Lam, Executive Director Trevor Orthmann and the featured musician(s) beginning at 6:45 p.m. The YouTube channel can be reached at https://bit.ly/2WN076w
The schedule and artist(s) include:
Sunday, May 31 at 6 p.m.
Featuring concertmaster Roy Meyer, violin
Sunday, June 7 at 6 p.m.
Featuring principal flute Kim Risinger and Angelo Favis, guitar, the Linden Duo
Sunday, June 14 at 6 p.m.
Featuring the ISO percussion ensemble
Sunday, June 21 at 6 p.m.
Featuring principal horn Brian Goodwin
Sunday, June 28, 6:00 PM
Featuring principal harp Eleanor Kirk
More information on the series and Zoom access information is available at ilsymphony.org.
The Illinois Symphony Orchestra is Central Illinois’ largest professional orchestra serving over 30,000 community members with a budget of approximately $1.3 million. The ISO celebrates its 27th season of performances with concerts in both Springfield and Bloomington/Normal including symphony orchestra, chamber orchestra, pops concerts and Concerts for Kids.
The ISO, founded in 1993, is the consolidation of the Springfield Symphony and the Bloomington Normal Symphony. The ISO has won numerous awards including the Illinois Council of Orchestras' awards for Meritorious Service in Outstanding Programming, Community Service, and Community Event of the Year. The ISO has performed at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall during the tenure of Conductor Laureate Kenneth Kiesler and has made appearances at the Ravinia Festival, Millennium Park in Chicago and the Illinois State Fair.
The ISO is partially funded by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency.
Violinist Roy Meyer was the featured player for the Illinois Symphony Orchestra's Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante on Jan. 25, 2020, at Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington. Coming up May 31, Meyer will be the featured performer of the ISO's new Sunday at Six series on YouTube.