Watch now: Loungeabout the Roundabout brings musicians to uptown Normal

"By and large, our focus is making sure that McLean County artists have the chance to be showcased," Normal Civic Arts Manager Adam Fox said. "We're really excited about the mix of artists that we have."

Last year the town canceled the series because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Fox said many of the artists scheduled to perform are coming back. Normal has contracted 32 performers for this year's lineup, many of whom are local artists or from the Central Illinois area.

"It's a really great mix; we're really excited about the artists," said Fox. "It's a really solid lineup."

With a grassy circle to lay in the sun and a water feature for kids to splash around in, Uptown Circle — located within the roundabout — is a popular spot for individuals and families to hang out. It's not uncommon to hear or see a performer there in the afternoon or evening, even when a Loungeabout is not taking place.

"It's wonderful when I'm sitting in my office and I hear someone playing guitar out in there in the afternoon," said Fox. "We hope that people will be out there and taking advantage of what is a nice outdoor performance space."