Watch now: Loungeabout the Roundabout brings musicians to uptown Normal

NORMAL — A summertime favorite has returned to uptown Normal, bringing a relaxed ambiance for people of all ages to enjoy.
Loungeabout the Roundabout, a series of musical performances featuring local artists, picked up again earlier this month as coronavirus restrictions eased across the state.
"For free, you can't beat it," said Pete Kennedy, 67, of Bloomington, who visited uptown on Wednesday to hear local jazz artist Joe Zaklan and his band. "It's really good for the community. I enjoy the atmosphere, I really do."
Loungeabout the Roundabout started several years ago as a chance to bring free entertainment to uptown Normal while visitors enjoyed dinner and shopping in the area, or for families looking to relax on a summer evening.
The event at Uptown Circle takes place every Wednesday and Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. May through August, and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in September. Each night local musicians take to the stage to perform a variety of music genres.
"By and large, our focus is making sure that McLean County artists have the chance to be showcased," Normal Civic Arts Manager Adam Fox said. "We're really excited about the mix of artists that we have."
Last year the town canceled the series because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Fox said many of the artists scheduled to perform are coming back. Normal has contracted 32 performers for this year's lineup, many of whom are local artists or from the Central Illinois area.
"It's a really great mix; we're really excited about the artists," said Fox. "It's a really solid lineup."
With a grassy circle to lay in the sun and a water feature for kids to splash around in, Uptown Circle — located within the roundabout — is a popular spot for individuals and families to hang out. It's not uncommon to hear or see a performer there in the afternoon or evening, even when a Loungeabout is not taking place.
"It's wonderful when I'm sitting in my office and I hear someone playing guitar out in there in the afternoon," said Fox. "We hope that people will be out there and taking advantage of what is a nice outdoor performance space."
During Wednesday's event, more than 30 audience members were sitting around the circle, talking and listening to the tunes of the Joe Zaklan Band. Many said they were excited to visit uptown and listen to music again.
"I think it's really nice, one because I think everybody is ready to go outside, but also for myself because I'm a musician," said Noah Renken-Kapatos, who was visiting with his friend, Sam Roberts, and Karen Wrenski. "Being able to just see music in general again is just amazing."
Renken-Kapatos has performed at Loungeabout the Roundabout in the past, but this summer he is taking his pans to perform at a festival in Heyworth under the name "Great Value Jesus."
Of Loungeabout, he said, "I think it's great having people come together, especially in this nice space here. Kids get to relax, and it's a whole family thing."
For a schedule of upcoming performances, visit https://www.uptownnormal.com/.
